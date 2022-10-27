Iwi partnership changes the look and feel of civic ceremony

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and three city councillors had to re-sign declarations to allow them to legally take office at the inaugural council meeting on Wednesday.

Rangitāne were in full voice as Smith, new deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb and a mix of experienced and new councillors were installed in office.

For the first time, councillors, whānau and supporters were welcomed with a powhiri in a windblown Te Marae o Hine/The Square before being called in to the council chamber.

Those in the packed public gallery were swept up into the opening waiata, and it was not long before an impromptu outburst of song was required to fill an awkward gap as the meeting was adjourned.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Wiremu Kingi Te Awe Awe speaks for tangata whenua welcoming Palmerston North's newly-elected city councillors and supporters.

The problem was that Smith and incoming councillors Mark Arnott, Brent Barrett and Rachel Bowen had been given the wrong words to recite and sign.

Acting chief executive Chris Dyhrberg said the administrative error meant the documents signed would not have legal effect, so the correct wording needed to be provided and the declarations repeated.

The declarations had omitted reference to the Local Government Act, the principal law dictating how councils and councillors conduct business, and which required specific wording as councillors promised to perform their powers, authorities and duties.

The correct wording in place, the four corrected their declarations to apply the best of their skill and judgement in serving the best interests of the city.

Altogether 10 returning councillors and five first-timers were sworn in, including the first two Te Pūao Māori ward councillors, Marshall-Lobb and Roly Fitzgerald.

Marshall-Lobb and Fitzgerald recited their declarations in te reo, as did Green councillor Kaydee Zabelin, elected from the Te Hirawanui general ward.

Marshall-Lobb’s appointment as deputy mayor prompted a rousing waiata in which she took part.

Janine Rankin/Stuff Palmerston North's new deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb acknowledges her appointment in song.

Smith, the city’s 29th mayor, acknowledged the service of five former councillors who were not returning.

He said voters had elected a council with a perfect two-to-one balance of the tried and true, and fresh faces.

Smith said the council of the past three years had achieved a great deal for the city despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

There was still much to do, he said, in lifting the city’s performance and recognition as a progressive and “boutique international” city.

Smith said there would be no respite from the changes and challenges facing local government in the next three years, and he was pleased to have the new team sworn in and ready for business.

He would be announcing committee structures and the names of those to chair each committee in the coming weeks.

For the rest of 2022, a schedule of five full council meetings has been set.