Heralded plan for public park on Te Mata Peak fizzles out

The eastern face of Te Mata Peak was to become a public park under a proposal launced three years ago. (File photo)

A proposal launched with much fanfare, and which promised to salve a heated community dispute over Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay, has taken three years to fizzle out to a dispiriting nothing.

The proposal, announced by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in mid-2019, was to turn the eastern face of Te Mata Peak into a 50-hectare public park and to “provide access for the enjoyment of the whole community”.

It was hatched after controversy erupted over a track cut up the face of Te Mata Peak by Craggy Range Winery in late 2017. The track was later filled in.

In order to create the park, three local businessmen – Mike Wilding, Andy Lowe and Jonathan McHardy – were to provide funds to buy the land from owners Jeff Drabble and Felicity Dobell-Brown. The land would be held and administered on behalf of the Hawke’s Bay community by a newly-formed trust, known as Te Rongo Charitable Trust.

READ MORE:

* Two years on and still no sign of promised regional park on Te Mata Peak

* Hapū confident agreements can be reached over protection of Te Matā Peak

* Still no handover of Te Mata Peak land a year after purchase announced

* Blessing marks beginning of final chapter in Te Mata Peak track saga

* Te Mata Peak park application sent back over failure to consult with tangata whenua properly



Drabble and Dobell-Brown had agreed to sell the land at a fraction of its value in order to see the park come to fruition.

STUFF The controversial walking track on Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak was later filled in.

It seemed like a perfect solution and a happy ending to what had been a particularly divisive episode that had pitted tangata whenua, who felt the track had desecrated the peak, against those who wanted the track, and the Hastings District Council, which approved the track without consulting iwi.

Founding trustees of the new trust were the then chairperson of the regional council, Rex Graham, and the then chairperson of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngahiwi Tomoana.

The future seemed to bode well.

SUPPLIED The track cut on eastern flank of Te Mata Peak by Craggy Range Vineyard Ltd. that split the region. It has since been filled in. (File photo)

But then the trust’s resource consent application to create the park, submitted to Hastings District Council, was rejected because there was no evidence trust had consulted with tangata whenua.

Many meetings, between the trust and local hapū and others, ensued.

Tomoana said this consultation saw "a lot of dissension amongst some of the hapū about what they want out of it", with some hapū holding concerns about conditions in the trust deed.

Despite assurances and positive signs made in 2020 and again in 2021, nothing has eventuated and the proposal now appears completely abandoned.

Supplied Former Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairperson Rex Graham was surprised to hear he was still listed as a trustee on the Te Rongo Charitable Trust. (File photo)

Graham, who left the council last year, and Tomoana, who did not win re-election to Ngāti Kahungunu this year, were both surprised to learn this week that they were still listed as trustees on the trust (which hasn’t filed returns to the Charities Commission for two years).

Drabble said he hadn’t heard from anyone regarding the purchase of the land for about a year and a half.

“Until you called just now, I hadn’t thought of it in a long, long time because no-one has seemed very interested in it any more,” he said on Thursday.

“I’ll just carry on with cattle on the land.”

He said he agreed to sell the land at a price that was “virtually giving it away” to the trust because it was to be a public park.

“If people don’t want to do that then never mind,” he said.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer said the council had not appointed trustees to the trust to replace Graham because the land transaction never occurred.

“We understand issues with securing universal support from mana whenua for the park have not been resolved,” Palmer said.