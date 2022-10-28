Stuck pig becomes pulled pork as team of firefighters come to the rescue

It was all hands on deck to rescue Priscilla, a 140kg therapy pig who rolled down a bank and couldn't get back out.

Priscilla the therapy pig landed herself in a spot of bother – she took a tumble down a steep bank and landed in a creek.

The approximately 140 kilogram, two-year-old kunekune got stuck and was unable to get herself out.

Wakefield Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Simon Ladley said Priscilla was found tucked in a gravel creek bed, not wanting to move. It is thought that she might have been there overnight, and she was tired and getting dehydrated.

Attempts were made to draw her out with pig nuts and fruit, but she wouldn’t, or couldn’t budge.

Ladley said Priscilla’s belly was all of about 20mm off the ground, meaning she had pretty low land clearance.

“On a flat paddock, she’s good as gold, but on a rocky creek bed, she’d get caught up on stones and things,” he said.

Firefighters from Brightwater and Wakefield were called out to the scene at around 6pm on Wednesday night. It took nine firefighters, plus her two owners to push and pull her free using strops.

Supplied All up, it took nine firefighters to push and pull Priscilla to freedom.

The team had to clear and flatten the stream bed and make some alterations to a fence at the bottom of the creek to give Priscilla a safe passage through to a paddock.

Once freed, Priscilla was fed some fresh citrus and apple, and the firefighters left at around 7:30pm.

“When we left her she was a lot more comfortable and happy,” Ladley said.

Priscilla lives at Fossil Creek Farm, an animal based therapy farm that works primarily with children and young people affected by a wide range of issues such as anxiety, depression, suicide, ADHD, autism, fetal alcohol syndrome, and bullying at school.

Ladley had high praise for the service, describing them as “heroes” in the community.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Farm manager Lloyd Tibble said Priscilla was getting exhausted and dehydrated and manpower was needed to get her out. It was either call the vet to euthanise her, or call the fire brigade. Tibble chose the latter option.

Fossil Creek Farm manager Lloyd Tibble said animal therapy was often done with dogs and horses, but some kids related to other animals – such as the alpacas.

Four social workers and therapists work at the farm, which is home to a menagerie of miniature horses and donkeys, guinea pigs, sheep, highland cattle, ducks, geese, chickens, dogs, cats, and of course a pair of pigs.

While some of the fire team were a little worried about Priscilla’s demeanour during the rescue, Tibble assured them that she was a very friendly animal who “loved” all the kids who came for therapy – and was a bit of a soft touch.

“If you rub her on her side or on her tummy, she’ll just flop onto her side and just lay there grunting as you’re rubbing her tummy.”

Post rescue, the sow perked up once she had had some apple. Tibble said she was eating really well and was just resting up after her ordeal.

Ladley said the team have done plenty of other, more mundane rescues – the ubiquitous cat up a tree. But Priscilla left her mark on the team.

“She’s certainly one to remember,” Ladley said.

“She’s someone’s loved pet, she’s an animal, she’s one of us at the end of the day.”