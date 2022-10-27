Police investigating removal of 23-million-year-old fossilised whale bones from West Coast rock

Fossilised bones thought to be about 23 million years old are treasured by the locals of Karamea.

The removal of an ancient taonga has left the West Coast Regional Council “deeply disturbed”, as police join the council’s investigation.

The fossilised whale bones, thought to be about 23 million years old, were removed from along Little Wanganui River on Sunday.

It is understood police were asking for statements from the Karamea locals who watched in horror as people removed the taonga with a rock saw and chisel.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood​ said police were assisting the West Coast Regional Council in its investigation.

Stuff understands the man photographed loading the fossil onto a boat has a large private collection of rocks and fossils.

The man, whom Stuff has chosen not to name, had shared photos of his collection online and had left locals afraid that he intended to sell or keep the taonga for his private collection. He has not responded to requests for comment.

The Protected Objects Act 1975 controls the export of such objects but not their collection or removal.

The man and his colleagues reportedly told locals they had iwi permission to remove the fossils, but that was untrue, according to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae chairperson Francois Tumahai.

Peter Lei/Supplied The man reportedly used a rock saw and chisel to remove the fossil from a rock.

Tumahai said local Māori were pleased police were investigating.

“As kaitiaki of the whenua, we are saddened by the desecration of this taonga ... We hope that those who did this will be held to account for their actions.”

The bones, which included some vertabrae and ribs, were not considered scientifically valuable, but they were treated with respect and reverence by locals.

The site could only be accessed during low tide under certain weather conditions, and generations of locals would make the pilgrimage with their tamariki.

“It’s millions of years old ... It’s very special,” local Tom Horncastle, who had visited the site with four generations of his whānau across his 67 years, told Stuff on Monday.

“I’m a rough sort of dude myself, but this is deeply troubling. It’s just wrong.”

The legal repercussions the collectors could face remain murky.

On one hand, as explained by palaeontologist Nic Rawlence, the foreshore – the location between high and low tide – was legally a “no-man’s land”.

Peter Lei/Supplied The fossils sat between high and low tide, which makes the legalities of its removal a grey area.

Regional councils had jurisdiction to impose rules regarding the removal of natural material. In this case, the West Coast Regional Council did.

According to its Regional Coastal Plan, removing natural material with mechanical tools required resource consent.

Council chief executive Heather Mabin​ said on Thursday no consent was given.

Mabin said the removal of the taonga left the council “deeply disturbed”.

“It is a significant piece of history for those living in the area and all of us on the West Coast and New Zealand.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF A fossil of a seal skull thought to be about 3 million years old.

The council, the Department of Conservation, Ngāti Waewae and police were investigating the removal together, and they had yet to determine if the removal was illegal.

Marianna Terezow​, a national palaeontological collection manager for GNS Science, discouraged people from taking fossils “for the sake of it”.

“The fossils hold their best scientific value when put into context with the rest of the environment, past and present,” she said.

Although collecting loose samples from the ground was common practice, she said it was better to just take photos “and leave the site with as minimal disturbance as possible”.