Have you seen a ghost in Auckland? Here's who you call to check it out

Mark Wallbank said he feels lucky to have trusting relationships with the people behind the places he wants to investigate.

What do the Civic Theatre, the Town Hall, Fort Takapuna and the Hard To Find Bookshop (formerly in Onehunga) have in common?

They’ve all been investigated for paranormal activity by Auckland’s resident researchers, dedicated to venturing into places suspected to be inhabited by an unearthly presence.

Since 2010, Haunted Auckland has been looking into historical buildings to seek out the paranormal, and report its findings to the public.

Founder Mark Wallbank, who first dabbled in the paranormal back in 1984, said the team of eight researchers has been busy these past three years, including during multiple Covid-19 lockdowns.

In Auckland, the team has been called to check out the Pumphouse Theatre, Massey Homestead, Hollywood Cinema, The Rangariri Pub, Kingseat Hospital, The Kentish Hotel, Helensville Museum, Waiuku Museum, Whatipū and the Capitol Theatre, Wallbank said.

One site in particular keeps them returning: the Lake House Art Centre in Takapuna, which has provided opportunity for “intriguing activity,” racking up 20 sessions there so far.

“The clear sounds of someone walking and running, voices and the sounds of movement, to child-sized shadows [have been] seen quite a few times by various team members, as well as guest researchers that have joined us on sessions,” Wallbank said.

“While we can't yet confirm whether what we are experiencing is truly paranormal in nature we can admit to being very surprised and without explanation numerous times.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mark Wallbank has been running Haunted Auckland since 2010, but has been involved in this work since 1984.

“There are patterns appearing and experiences are starting to garner corroborating data and recordings to back them up.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the only reason Halloween season gets busier for the crew is media interviews like this one, as they have become the “go-to” this time of year.

The Haunted Auckland crew aren’t shy to draw clear lines around what they can and cannot do.

“We aren’t ghost busters, ghost hunters, exorcists, mediums, clairvoyants or psychics,” the group’s website, Paranomal New Zealand, states.

“We don’t do prayers, rituals, or bring any religious elements into our work.”

The group doesn’t charge a fee to investigate paranormal activity, saying the opportunity to get on the ground where something might be happening is reward enough.

“Until we have an understanding of what it is we are dealing with, we feel it would be wrong of us to accept money for what we do,” Wallbank said.

“Paranormal research is still very much in its infancy. We don’t have all the answers and we don’t consider ourselves experts.”

One risky element of their work is when people turn to them for help with their loved ones who need mental health support, not an exorcist. Wallbank said quite often he has to turn people away and encourage them to seek professional help.

“We used to take on quite a few home visit requests, but stopped doing them as we found that the majority were primarily mental health-based issues,” he said.

“It’s something we are just not qualified to be getting involved in as they can potentially be quite dangerous.”