WorkSafe files charges after death of Pastor Helen Verry at West Auckland church

Charges have been laid by WorkSafe in relation to the death of a pastor at a West Auckland church 10 months ago.

Helen Verry, 44, died at Church Unlimited in Glendene on January 30, after being seriously injured. The circumstances of the accident have not been publicly released.

WorkSafe had been investigating the incident and confirmed on Thursday that charges had now been filed in relation to it.

Verry was the youngest of 15 children – one of her brothers was former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, who died less than a month after Verry, at the age of 52.

Verry’s husband Tim Verry, he had no comment to make on the charges but said not a day went by that Verry wasn’t missed immensely by him, her friends and family.

“The way she lived her life, loving God and loving people, continues to impact many. She may be gone but her legacy lives on.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they could not comment on who was charged until after the first court appearance, in case name suppression was sought.

The charged party was expected to appear in Waitākere District Court in December.

At the time of her death, Church Unlimited said it wouldn’t be making any statements about Verry “out of respect for the family”.

Verry’s death is currently still being investigated by a coroner.