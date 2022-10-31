Car park experiment finds parking wardens take sporadic approach to enforcement

In a Dunedin experiment, it appears to pay to risk getting a ticket for Stuff reporter Sinead Gill.

Sinead Gill is a Stuff reporter based in Dunedin.

OPINION: There’s something infuriating about paying for a car park, then returning to find the wardens haven’t come around.

I don’t just feel robbed of $9. I feel mocked.

Worse, the lack of chalk fills me with a kind of existential dread. Am I just paying a gullibility tax?

Weeks of the same flew by. Indignant, I decided to experiment. I looked up the cost of a permanent car park – just under $50 a week – and turned it into a benchmark.

I would no longer pay for parking. So long as my weekly fines never exceeded $50, I was in the black.

After 37 weeks and nine parking tickets later, I can safely say I’ve saved over $1500.

Dunedin has a toxic relationship with car parking. It was a major campaign talking point in the latest local government elections.

We’re a city obsessed, bordering on conspiratorial. When the council voted to turn our main street, George St, one way? IT’S TO GET RID OF CARS AND FORCE US ON TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Dunedin’s busiest street is lacking in chalk, but there’s plenty to go around near the border of South Dunedin.

We’re allergic to walking more than a block to our destination. I’m no different.

I thought I was. When I moved back to Ōtepoti, in my desperation for a roof over my head, I signed on to a flat with zero car parking. The flat is on George St, in the midst of our city’s CBD. I figured I could just park the three or so blocks away where it was free, then walk home.

I underestimated how tedious that process would be. I’d forgotten how miserable the mornings could be down here, and how disorganised I am. Breakfast very quickly became toast on the way to and inside my car. My passenger light would glare red at me, mistaking a small pile of plates for a seatbeltless friend.

Very quickly I decided I’d rather change my entire routine than have to walk three blocks – I’d simply avoid being at home between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

If I was ever home sick, isolating for Covid-19 reasons or simply did not wish to leave my house on a particular day, I was diligent with my alarms.

At the beginning, I checked for chalk every 30 minutes. Then, I convinced myself that if parking wardens were covering big stretches of area, what were the odds they’d check more than once an hour?

Sinead Gill/Stuff Gill’s parking tickets, which she describes as a series of love letters to the Dunedin ratepayer.

An hour became two, then three. No chalk. There has never been any chalk.

On Wednesday, sick in bed, I didn’t even bother looking. Before I left for the office on Thursday morning, I did a once-over each wheel. Nothing.

While I get away with it on Dunedin’s busiest road (which never seems to be fully parked up, for the record), it’s a different story by my office building, which boasts over a dozen free 60-minute parks.

The Dunedin City Council was unable to provide information this week on how many parking tickets it issued, but in my experience the council sometimes goes for weeks without chalking. Sometimes it’s on the hour, every hour. It’s in the latter phase I’ve been slapped with nine tickets.

If I had leased a park, I’d be $1800 poorer, and parking overlord Wilson would be $1800 richer.

I’ve saved over $1500, and the Dunedin ratepayer has pocketed $221 from my fines. I think that’s a win.

At least until this article is published, that is.