Large blaze extinguished at house in Strathmore Park, Wellington

Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a house in Strathmore Park, Wellington.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the well-involved fire at 12.50pm on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find a large blaze at a home. The smoke could be seen from Wellington’s south coast.

Seven fire trucks were earlier at the scene but had since departed, the spokesperson said. A fire investigator was on site about 2.30pm.

Police officers helped firefighters by diverting cars away from the scene from 1.15pm onwards, a police spokesperson confirmed.

ELENA REVELANT/SUPPLIED A fire broke out in Strathmore Park in Wellington on Thursday.

Elena Revelant who lives in a house opposite the fire said she saw “lots of smoke and fire from the window”, and by 1pm the smoke turned from a dark grey to a white.

Emergency service personnel on site erected a ladder up a telephone pole, and were working with electricity wires.

An ambulance arrived on the scene about 1.30pm, Revelant said.

By 2pm some fire trucks and the ambulance had left the scene and smoke had subsided, Revelant said.