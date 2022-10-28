Dad says daughter threatened to 'reveal family secrets' if he didn't stop legal action over 'unpaid loans'

Gregory Bernard Clark has taken his daughter, Felicity Kate Clark (above), to court over $330,000 in “loans” which he claims she promised to repay but hasn’t. (File photo)

A father who took his daughter to court over $330,000 in “loans” which she failed to repay says she is now “abusing the court process” by threatening to reveal family secrets if he does not abandon the legal action.

Gregory Bernard Clark has been locked in a legal battle with his daughter, Felicity Kate Clark, over money he had given her, which she maintains was a gift that was never meant to be repaid.

Felicity Clark first asked her parents for a loan in 2015 after she bought a property on Bickerton St in Christchurch as an investment.

According to court documents, she provided her parents with a form of loan agreement stating she intended to repay the loan within three years or as soon as practicable from surplus rental income.

It also stated she would be looking to “duplicate this model” by borrowing further funds from her parents.

The loan agreement was never signed by the Clarks, but they did make a payment of just over $68,000 to their daughter about a week later.

Over the next few months, three further amounts were paid to her from her parents’ bank accounts – $22,500 on September 24, 2015 for a deposit on a property at Woodham Rd; $202,895 on October 22, 2015 to complete the purchase of the Woodham Rd property, and $40,000 on March 7, 2016 for renovations to the Bickerton St property.

Iain McGregor/Stuff According to court documents, Felicity Clark argues the money her parents had given her were “gifts” and therefore she has no intention of repaying it. (File photo)

On March 6, 2016, Felicity and her father entered into four loan agreements in respect to the four payments.

The loan agreements had been prepared by Gregory Clark and effectively stated Felicity would repay the money, with interest, via monthly instalments over 36 months using surplus rental income from the properties.

Felicity Clark never made any attempt to repay the money.

When Gregory Clark formally demanded repayment, his daughter said she wouldn’t be repaying any of the money as the payments were “gifts by way of an early inheritance” and acknowledgement of the mistreatment she had suffered growing up.

She claimed she had signed the loan agreements only to protect her in the event that she separated from her partner and he made a claim on the properties.

In October last year, Gregory Clark applied for a summary judgment in the High Court in Christchurch, but the application was declined after Associate Judge Paulsen found there was sufficient dispute on the factual matters to conclude that Felicity Clark’s defence could not be ruled as untenable.

According to a court judgment released earlier this month, Gregory Clark filed an application in July for leave to bring a second application for summary judgment on the basis that there were special circumstances that justified such an application.

This included Gregory Clark locating emails and “further loan agreements” which were not before the court when the first application was considered, and that there had been a change in “fundamental elements” of Felicity Clark’s defence.

Gregory Clark also claimed his daughter was “abusing the court’s processes”.

“It is said that she has, in correspondence, attempted to blackmail her parents by threatening to reveal family secrets if the claim is not withdrawn or settled on terms that she has proposed.

“[Gregory Clark’s lawyer] submits that the court should not be required to hear scandalous allegations in a public hearing unless they can afford Felicity with a defence, which he considers they cannot in this case.”

In his judgment, Judge Paulsen said the correspondence Gregory Clark referred to in this regard pre-dated his first court application and therefore did not amount to a special circumstance that justified a second court application.

His application was dismissed.

The judge partly granted an application brought by Felicity Clark seeking that her father be ordered to disclose certain documents, including documents relating to inheritances, endowments and investments.

Judge Paulsen ordered that four specified documents be made available to Felicity Clark, but dismissed her application in relation to other documents she had asked for.

The matter has been set down to go to trial in either February or May next year.