Rail protesters call halt to three weeks of traffic disruption 'for now'

Protesters blocking Transmission Gully are confronted by angry motorists before being arrested by police on Wednesday morning.

A group of climate protesters who spent three weeks disrupting Wellington traffic to raise rail awareness have left town.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson and protester Michael Apathy said activities in the capital had finished “for now”.

“Our next actions will have a quite different flavour and not just be based in Pōneke,” he said, heading south on the Cook Strait ferry on Friday.

Apathy was arrested for a second time on Thursday, along with Rachael Andrews, 51, and Phoebe Wright, 32, after they hung a banner saying “Michael Wood we need to talk” from a gantry above State Highway 1 near Johnsonville.

READ MORE:

* Protesters disperse after major police operation ends Parliament occupation

* Push for Christchurch passenger rail faces another hurdle

* Push to look again at passenger rail for Christchurch



Their actions provoked the ire of Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee as they attempted to make a submission to the committee via Zoom from atop the gantry.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Michael Apathy and his father, Zoltan, were arrested alongside 11 others after they blocked Transmission Gully on October 19.

National MP Simeon Brown said the protesters should not be allowed to present while “acting illegally". Another National MP, David Bennett, said the action made a “mockery of the political process”.

Apathy said he felt the committee had “overreached” its authority by rejecting the submission.

“Civil disobedience needs to be accepted as an important part of the democratic process.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff Apathy above the group’s protest at The Terrace tunnel on October 12.

The group is demanding a restoration of passenger rail coverage from Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga across to Rotorua and Napier, as well as Picton to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill and Westport.

Multiple Restore Passenger Rail protesters have been arrested over the last three weeks after five incidents on or above Wellington’s motorway infrastructure.

Apathy said the arrests had come at a significant personal cost to members of the group, some of whom had been arrested four times during the tumultuous weeks.

Stuff A fire engine arrives at a SH1 signage gantry north of Wellington. Three Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed up the gantry over the motorway on Thursday morning.

“There’s the cost of feeling uncomfortable in a cell and having to deal with court but at a deeper level there’s the cost of actually making this world’s existential crisis a bigger part of your life,” Apathy said.

The number of people expressing support for the group’s cause highlighted the success of the three-week campaign, he said.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Michael Wood said if the group stopped its activities, he would consider a request to meet with them.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood said he would consider meeting with the protesters if they stopped their actions.

“I'm not going to meet with a group that makes threats like this. That would be a terrible precedent to set,” Wood said.

Transport and Infrastructure Committee chair Shanan Halbert said the group had been offered and alternative time to make their submission.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Restore Passenger Rail protesters began a three-week campaign of civil disobedience and disruption in Wellington when they hung a banner above State Highway 1 on October 10.

“The committee is happy to hear from them and to allow them to submit, however, there is agreement that we are not going to allow them to do so while they are potentially breaking the law and disrupting traffic.”

The protesters' submission had been impeded by sound issues before committee members raised an objection, he said.

“Standing orders in this instance mean that the committee does have the right to recommend that the group make their submission at a different time and I’m keen to hear from them.”