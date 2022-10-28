Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

Traffic is building after a crash on the Southwestern Motorway.

Traffic is banking up and emergency services are on the scene after a multi-car crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway on Friday morning.

Waka Kotahi has warned motorists travelling northbound on the State Highway 20 to expect delays after the crash near the Onehunga on-ramp.

Police said they responded to reports of the crash involving multiple vehicles around 7.04am.

It's understood at least one person has received moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Traffic can already be seen to be building behind the crash and police have warned motorists to expect delays and to take an alternate route where available.

One westbound lane is open.