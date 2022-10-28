Multi-vehicle crash cleared after causing delays on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

Traffic is building after a crash on the Southwestern Motorway.

Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway is now clear after a multi-car crash on Friday morning.

Waka Kotahi earlier has warned motorists travelling northbound on the State Highway 20 to expect delays after a crash near the Onehunga on-ramp.

Police said they responded to reports of the crash involving multiple vehicles around 7.04am.

It's understood at least one person has received moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.