Multi-vehicle crash cleared after causing delays on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway
Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway is now clear after a multi-car crash on Friday morning.
Waka Kotahi earlier has warned motorists travelling northbound on the State Highway 20 to expect delays after a crash near the Onehunga on-ramp.
Police said they responded to reports of the crash involving multiple vehicles around 7.04am.
It's understood at least one person has received moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.