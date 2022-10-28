Woman in 'freezing hell' of housing unit issues notice to council

Raewyn Duff isn’t one for suffering in silence.

She is probably, in fairness, considered a pain in backside of various officials and departments. Where others might bite their tongue and bear it, Duff speaks out.

For the past two years and ten months, Duff, 60, has been living in one of 64 units at Hastings District Council’s Swansea Village housing complex for seniors in Flaxmere.

Over this past winter Duff has struggled to stay warm in her cold, damp, and uninsulated unit.

John Cowpland/Stuff Raewyn Duff lives in her unit at Swansea Village, Flaxmere.

There is an electric fan heater on a wall of the unit, but this does little more than “move the cold air around”, and the inside temperature got down to 10C over winter. The walls of her bedroom were so cold and damp that she now sleeps in her living room.

Duff is on an assisted living benefit and pays $175 a week to rent the unit.

“It’s a freezing hell in winter,” she said.

“It gets so cold, it wakes me up. These units are fifty years old. They’re rundown, mouldy, damp and cold. We are the most vulnerable members of the community, yet we are being forced to live in uninhabitable units. Maybe they are hoping that we all die of pneumonia,” she added.

Raewyn contacted the council repeatedly to ask them to do something about the conditions. When she became thoroughly unsatisfied with the lack of action earlier this month she issued the council a 14-day notice to remedy.

SUPPLIED Raewyn Duff has sent the council photos like this to prove how cold her unit gets.

A builder came to her unit last week and wrote a report noting various faults, including rot on windowsills, and dampness in walls but concluded the “unit is old and dated but in general works as everything should”.

Duff, of course, disagreed, and said there was no way the unit would meet Healthy Homes standards, which have minimum requirements for heating, insulation and moisture in rental properties.

“I really feel like we’re seen as the dregs of society and they don’t care how we live,” she said.

The council’s group manager community wellbeing and services Rebekah Dinwoodie said all the council’s senior housing units met the Healthy Homes requirements or – like Duff’s unit – had exemptions where improvements cannot be made.

SUPPLIED Raewyn Duff's unit looks a bit worse for wear in places.

“In the case of this unit it has a concrete floor and no roof cavity so is exempt, and it remains compliant,” Dinwoodie said.

“These units were built in the 1970s and we are aware that while they meet the Healthy Homes requirements, they are not to the standard we would want today,” she said.

She said the council was in the process of procuring someone to carry out a new round of Healthy Homes assessments of all of its senior housing units. This was likely to happen early next year.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who visited Duff in her unit earlier this year after hearing of her complaints, said she understood the concerns.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the new council was looking at potentially redeveloping Swansea Village. (File photo)

”Our new council will be considering options for senior housing, starting from the New Year. With the new infrastructure going into the Flaxmere Town Centre for new housing, there is the potential to redevelop Swansea Village,” she said.

“We have been waiting for our new council to be elected to get on with exploring our options – Swansea Village is in a fantastic location, but the houses have to be fit for purpose for today’s standards,” Hazlehurst said.