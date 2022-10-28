Man arrested after death of Taranaki father pleads guilty to being accessory to murder

The three charged after the August 3 death of New Plymouth father Rei Marshall, appeared in the High Court on Friday. (File Photo)

One of the men previously accused of causing the death of a Taranaki father has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

The 25-year-old, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to the amended charge laid by the Crown, during an appearance in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday.

He previously faced a charge of murder by stabbing, in relation to the death of New Plymouth father Rei Marshall.

The 23-year-old died from injuries he suffered on August 3.

Members of Marshall’s family were in court to hear the guilty plea, some of whom were visibly upset at times during the proceedings.

Two others remain accused of Marshall’s murder, 26-year-old Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner and a 16-year-old man, who has interim name suppression.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A team of investigators, including forensic scientists, connected to the police inquiry into the August 3 death of Rei Marshall in New Plymouth. (File Photo)

The 25-year-old, who appeared in court via Manawatū prison, will be sentenced on the accessory charge in the High Court on December 2.

The maximum jail term for this charge is seven years.

Justice David Gendall granted the man’s lawyer Julian Hannam’s application for bail, and the continuance of interim name suppression until the sentencing.

Neither of the applications were opposed by Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich.

In September, the 16-year-old successfully applied to the High Court to be released on electronically monitored bail.

Ormsby-Turner remains on remand in Whanganui prison.

A three-week, High Court trial for the two murder accused had initially been scheduled to begin in June next year, but will now start on July 17.

In terms of an update on the case, Marinovich told the court it was still waiting for some information from the pathologist.

A case review hearing will be held on November 11 for the two accused, followed by a trial callover on February 3.