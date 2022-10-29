Train roulette: Another diary entry from a Wellington train commuter

Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: It is Friday morning and I’m ready to play another game of train roulette. A day after reporting on the difficulty of catching the 7.16 train from Petone to Wellington, I am again on the platform. And once again the train is a no-show.

Pondering what to do, I get a text message from my colleague Katarina Williams, who had hopped on a bus after her train failed to arrive at Woburn.

Again she is angered by the lack of communication and reports that only three people were on the bus.

“Everyone else is still waiting for the train on the platform,” she tells me.

At Petone, commuters are glued to their phones trying to work out what was going on.

Katarina texts me that her train replacement bus is nearly at Petone and advises me to catch it. It seems like the best bet, so I sprint across the road, just in time to jump on board.

Stuck in traffic on SH2, I wonder if waiting for a train to turn up might not have been a better option.

Ten or so minutes into our bus ride, a packed Wairarapa train chugs past us and then shortly after that the nearly-empty train – they one we had been waiting for – also passes us.

Katarina Williams/Stuff Stuff reporter Nicholas Boyack has run into difficulties catching trains this week.

When we arrive in Wellington, the friendly bus driver thanks us. My partner observes that catching the bus was the wrong option. “I guess we lost the game of train roulette,” she says. She also observes that at least the bus ride was free.

I arrive at work 25 minutes late. (Ed’s note: I count reporting this diary this as working.)

Keen to understand what was going on with the trains, I again contacted Metlink’s spokesperson, Stephen Heath, to ask questions about my Friday experience. It’s less than 24 hours since I asked Heath about my diabolical Thursday commute, prompting him to claim my questions were not backed by facts.

I also ask for an interview with Metlink group manager Samantha Gain, who was too busy to talk to me the previous day.

Katarina Williams/Stuff Commuters at Wellington Station leave a train in June after a problem with the station's signalling system meant services were only running every half hour.

On Friday, Heath is more forthcoming and arranges an interview with Gain.

In the meantime, I decide to check out the comments on my Thursday story. Most of the nearly 170 comments express frustration over Metlink’s reluctance to answer questions and the unreliability of the trains they catch regularly.

One comment jumps out at me. “Lack of reliability, poor communication, no accountability, no improvement. The current excuse is staff sickness. Pre-Covid it was signal problems. Prior to that it was the teething issues of the new trains. Before that, it was the ageing trains,” one reader replied.

Sadly, a number of people said they had given up on the trains. “I stopped taking the train [Johnsonville)]because it was so unreliable and started taking the bus. Then they ‘improved’ the bus service and that became unreliable. Now I drive.”

A reader who calls to thank me for the article begs me to take a look at Wellington’s buses.

Supplied/Stuff Samantha Gain, general manager at Metlink. She is apologetic about current train delays.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain responds

Always check before you travel. That is the advice of Samantha Gain, whose job is to make sure Wellington’s trains are on time.

The current problems facing the network are the result of staff illness, she says, and is adamant that, in normal circumstances, there are enough staff to run the trains. Unlike Wellington’s buses, where there are not enough drivers, she said the problems with trains are due to illness.

She is apologetic and says Metlink is working hard to minimise the impact on commuters. Her vision for the train network is that it will meet its target of 97.5% of trains running on time.

Over the last 12 to 18 months, the company has put in a lot of work to make sure that when trains are not running, there is better communication, she says.

Stuff Metlink wants commuters to get into the habit of checking their App before making a journey.

Commuters, she says, should get into the habit of always checking Metlink’s website or app to make sure a service is running. That way they can see what alternative options there are and plan appropriately.

The latest figures for reliability (which do not include the current wave of staff sickness) is 95.5%. Stuff readers have expressed doubt about the accuracy of that figure, questioning whether it includes trains that are cancelled.

Gain said cancelled trains are included and measuring when trains leave and arrive at stations is a robust and accurate method.

The criteria used is: “The rail reliability measure shows the percentage of scheduled services that depart from the origin and key stations no earlier than 30 seconds before the scheduled time, meet the size for the scheduled service, and stop at all stations timetabled for the service.”

Ultimately, the best way to improve reliability is to invest in infrastructure, Gain says. She is looking to the government to invest more money into the Wellington network after decades of under-investment.

“The better the infrastructure, the better the reliability,” she says.

So how long will the current problems last?

“We expect the current level of disruption will be temporary but if staffing issues persist we will adjust services to provide passengers with greater certainty and proactively communicate with passengers.”

