Woman charged after attack on Prime Minister's Auckland electorate office

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

A woman will face court on Friday morning after being charged with intentional damage in relation to an attack on the prime minister’s electorate office.

The front door of Jacinda Ardern’s Morningside office was smashed on Thursday morning, and a samurai sword could be seen lying outside.

A 57-year-old Coatesville woman has since been charged with intentionally and without claim of right damaging a window at the electorate office.

She will appear at Auckland District Court on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office damaged



Emergency services were called to the office on New North Rd just after 8am on Thursday after reports of smoke and damage to a building.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police on scene outside the Prime Minister's Morningside electoral office after it was attacked.

The office was unoccupied at the time of the incident, but a neighbour who shared the tenancy said she smelled smoke.