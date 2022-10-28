Woman charged with PM office attack granted name suppression

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

A woman charged with attacking Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office has been granted name suppression despite telling a court she wants to be named.

The 57-year-old Coatesville woman appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday in front of Judge Phillip Recordon, charged with damaging a window at the electorate office.

The woman’s lawyer, Hayden Geddes, told Judge Recordon no plea would be entered on Friday and he was seeking bail for the woman along with name suppression.

Emergency services were called to the office on Morningside’s New North Rd just after 8am on Thursday after reports of smoke and damage to a building.

A long samurai sword was seen lying outside the building and the office’s front door was smashed with a large hole in it and cracks in the glass snaking along it.

CCTV footage from before the attack showed a woman holding the samurai sword.

The office was unoccupied at the time of the incident, but a neighbour who shared the tenancy said she could smell smoke.

David White/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office was attacked on Thursday morning.

In court, the woman said she didn’t want her name to be suppressed, claimed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was “not doing her job” and said she had been calling the office for help since May.

Prosecutor Samara Wakefield opposed bail.

The woman was granted interim name suppression and was given bail with the conditions of not going within 100 metres of the Prime Minsters' office.