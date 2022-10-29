Legendary hunter, author, and a great Kiwi bloke - Peter Harker was a man who knew how to have fun

Peter Harker with wife June who describes life with her companion as “bloody dangerous”.

Being married to Peter Harker was “bloody dangerous”, his wife says.

Married to the “loveable rogue” and revolutionary hunter, June Harker sums up her companion better than anyone else: Life was never boring with him.

Before she married him in 1982 in Dunedin, Harker's beginnings weren't particularly exciting – he was a car salesman.

He later followed his dreams to become a published author, a hunting legend and a part-time pilot, albeit one who took risks.

A self-described city girl, June said she was “completely oblivious” to the outdoors and its challenges when the couple met, but she jumped straight in the deep end with him.

“I should have known my life was going to change considerably when I received my first Christmas presents, a .222 Remington rifle, a pair of hunting boots, a fishing rod, sleeping bag and a beautiful lambie.

“All I wanted was a nice bottle of perfume.”

Her first adventure with Harker is just as memorable as his gift choices.

The couple went near the Mohikinui River on the West Coast “just for a leisurely stroll”, she was told.

Supplied Peter Harker grew up in Canterbury, but later moved to the West Coast where fell in love with hunting and the outdoors.

An hour into the walk they approached a gravel slip with a 50m drop to the river.

“I found out later this slip was named ‘suicide’, a pretty good description as far as I was concerned.

“He took my pack and skipped his way to the other side and told me to just run and not look down...I, like the city girl I was, sat down and cried.

“From the other side of the slip this voice boomed at me, ‘if you don't cross now, I will pick you up in a week when I return’.”

And she did.

Peter Harker’s resume was as long as his arm before he set out on a quest to become a “bit of a celebrity in the hunting world”, as his daughter Ashley Harker describes him.

“He started off learning how to make fake eyeballs and false teeth... but he hated being confined to a small office. He did car sales, building, dentistry and real estate.”

But at 21, all Harker wanted to do was hunt. He eventually found home in Ross on the West Coast and imprinted his name in the hunting industry.

He was a natural which saw him sponsored by Swanndri, America’s Winchester guns and even Rothmans cigarettes.

Later he had a gun cartridge named after him and was also asked to map parts of the West Coast by Maps and Land Survey NZ.

Harker Torrent, Harker Stream, Winchester Stream, Harker’s Pass, Isabel Falls (named after his mother) and Stover Stream are a few he came up with and still stand today.

It wasn’t at all uncommon for Harker to hunt from dusk until dawn on an apple or an orange. His hunting in a chopper triggered him to buy a plane, an old Chinese crop duster that was “so slow seagulls overtook me”, he told his friend and fellow hunter Daryl “Crimpy” Crimp.

Supplied Harker is a bit of a “celebrity” in Kiwi hunting folklore.

He crashed his first plane on one expedition above the Paparoa Range, when he went to land for his hunting buddy Pete Bailey to use the bathroom. It was the first of three plane crashes. His worst was a rough landing near Reefton, which landed him at the Burwood Hospital Spinal Unit in Christchurch.

Harker knew how to dice with death, but always came out smiling. He built a third plane to include a tape deck in which he flew around listening to Elvis Presley on. He crashed that one too, in Westport due to a faulty fuel pump. He lost his licence for life after that.

”Some people like the hills, some love ’em, but to me, everything else came second. I’d do it all again,” he told Crimpy.

A writer himself, in an article Crimpy described his good friend’s entry into hunting as a natural progression.

“A combination of genetics and colourful experiences in his formative years imprinted the character of Peter, and evolution did the rest to sculpt the man described as a loveable rogue, tireless explorer, folk hero and legendary hunter.”

Harker’s love for all things outdoors began as a kid in Dunedin, when his father Ken introduced him to shooting. He picked it up quickly and happily.

The father and son duo would often hunt in the Lees Valley for pigs and deer.

“He wouldn’t wait for me and, if I couldn’t keep up, I had to find my own way back to the hut,” Harker told Crimpy.

Supplied Peter Harker taking daughter Ashley when for a flight in a Tiger Moth before she turned 2.

The baptism by fire method from his father worked well. Harker would become one of New Zealand's biggest names in hunting.

Aside from his hunting and writing expertise, Harker was known by friends as the cheeky one.

“He had the most fantastic, cheeky sense of humour and never took himself or much of anything seriously,” says daughter Ashley.

“He made friends with everyone including sitting at an airport waiting for a delayed flight with myself and mum, and he treated everybody as equal.”

On a hunt in the back country with friend Bill McCardy, he planted a kiss on McCardy's cheek to stop the loud snores that kept him awake at night.

“He was a massive prankster. Once he rang a bunch of strangers and pretended to be the local radio station,” she said.

“He told one to wear his wife's dress, another he told had to skip backwards, another had to be in swimsuit to win a prize.”

Harker was a fantastic dad to Ashley, Dean, Michele, Lou, Anji, Sammy, and Tania. He married his first wife Julie at 21, but later met June.

His other love was the written word.

He wrote a column Hunting with Harker for the Christchurch Weekend Star.

“He was idolised by many and had a huge fan club,” said Ashley.

He was approached by a publisher to turn his humorous adventures into his first of five books, Hunting with Harker.

He went on to write Harker Hunts the Coast, Those Were the Days, Random Shots, and Protectors of our Environment.

Supplied Peter Harker with daughter Ash and wife June in Hawaii.

The latter is so rare it can’t be taken home form libraries and cost more than $200.

In his later life he became a commercial eel fisherman and the curator of Coaltown Museum in Westport.

As the youngest of his children, Ashley got to travel with her father, another great love of his.

“We went all over Asia and America many times, and he and mum left me with my aunt one year and spent a month exploring the Amazon.

He had always been very adventurous, she said.

“He loved animals and couldn't be trusted to take a sick pet to the vet, as he nearly always came home with a stray dog or cat.

“He once brought home a mangy terrier he named Cecil with missing teeth and a hole in its leg from fighting, a Huntaway puppy, and even a wild mountain goat from a hunting trip.”