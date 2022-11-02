$3 million fight to save historic Auckland church building

The church building, pictured in 2021, is a popular venue for weddings and events.

A fight is under way to save an historical 89-year-old building and get it strong enough to withstand any future earthquakes.

St Andrews Anglican Church at Pukekohe, south Auckland, has been deemed an earthquake risk due to concerns about its structural stability.

The distinctive red-brick Art Deco building is a favourite venue for weddings, concerts and community events.

Over time, significant cracks have begun to appear on the old walls of the A-listed historic building as a result of road construction and tree roots.

According to a 2020 seismic assessment, when the church was built in the 1930s, the design of the structure wasn’t detailed to resist any lateral loading, other than wind.

Back then, there were no earthquake provisions within existing design codes.

The assessment found that the church’s seismic capacity was likely below 20%, way below the required New Building Standard (NBS) of 33%.

It is not an offence if buildings do not meet this level, but a local council can issue a notice to strengthen or demolish the building.

Supplied Cracks in the structure of the building mean it has been deemed an earthquake risk.

Long-time parishioner Graham Russell said this was the first time the church would undergo a major restoration.

It will cost between $2.5 million to $3m to restore the church to its former glory, and strengthen it for any future quakes.

Russell said they needed the community to help them in raising funds for the restoration.

“It’s more than just a church, it's certainly very much a community building,” Russell said.

“We have lots of concerts, various choirs, the acoustics in the building are excellent, and it's never going to be cheaper than it is now to restore it.

“Earthquakes can happen anywhere, there is no guarantee that we will be free from earthquakes in the future.”

The legwork to conserve and repair the fabric of the church is already under way, with geological inspections, feasibility studies and a seismic report undertaken.

Project manager Richard Gibbons said as soon as they’re able to gather enough funds, construction would begin.

He hopes it will start as early as next year.

Gibbons said the church’s roof, gutters, steel work and paint had been maintained, so they had a good base to reinforce when construction gets underway.

The basic approach was to reinforce alongside the foundations, done from inside and under the church with concrete and steel work, he said.

Supplied St Andrews Anglican Church was originally built in 1933.

Then seismic reinforcement would put a steel frame made out of beams inside the church, hidden as much as possible inside the building to minimise any visual impact.

“And then it's tying the roof together with extra pieces of steel work. There will be very little difference, if any, to the outside of the church.”

Russell said the restoration was important, as it was also a memorial for those that fought and died during WWI.

“It’s a pretty valuable building and if we don’t do anything, we will lose it.”