Doctor failed to tell his patient he had an aggressive form of cancer

A professional misconduct charge against a former Invercargill doctor has been established after he failed to inform his patient he had melanoma skin cancer, a hearing tribunal will find.

A Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing was held in Invercargill this week to determine whether the treatment given to patient Joshua Linder, by Dr Nelson Magoor, amounted to professional misconduct.

Dr Nagoor was working at the Nga Kete Matauranga Nga Pounamu Charitable Trust’s He Puna Waiora Wellness Centre in Invercargill, and providing care to Linder between April and May, 2019. The care related to a malanoma skin cancer on Linder’s back.

In outlining the case against Dr Nagoor, tribunal chairwoman Alison Douglass said following the removal of a lesion on Linder’s back, Dr Nagoor sent a histology request to the laboratory.

Despite receiving a histology report confirming the legion was an invasive superficial spreading primary melanoma, and that the report recommended a wider excision, Dr Nagoor did not act and did not inform Linder of the histology results.

He did not perform a further excision, nor did he refer Linder to a specialist.

The evidence was that Linder did not become aware of his diagnosis until almost six months after his first consultation with Dr Nagoor. Linder died in June 2022 as a consequence of his cancer.

Dr Nagoor is now in South Africa and declined to appear at the hearing. But he filed an affidavit for the hearing and, through his lawyer, accepted his conduct amounted to professional misconduct and apologised to Linder’s family, Douglass said.

Dr Nagoor had acknowledged he “made a mistake”, and Douglass indicated all aspects of the charge against him would be established as professional misconduct in its written decision, which has yet to be released.

Douglass said patient records and Linder’s own evidence clearly established Dr Nagoor failed in his care of Linder by not contacting him about the histology report or arranging an in-person consultation to advise him of the findings.

He failed to tell Linder the lesion was cancerous and/or a melanoma. In fact, Douglass indicated the findings would be that Dr Nagoor told Linder the lesion was not cancer.

“We will find and accept Joshua’s own description of the consultation, that he was told it wasn’t cancer.”

Dr Nagoor had admitted that his memory was unclear and he accepted Linder may have understood it wasn’t cancer, Douglass said.

Douglass said the tribunal was satisfied that between about April 17, 2019, and August 2, 2019, Dr Nagoor failed to adequately communicate to Linder that he had an advanced aggressive form of melanoma cancer.

“The charge will be established as negligence for the omissions in Mr Linder’s care by Dr Nagoor, that fell well below accepted reasonable standards of the medical profession.

“This was an opportunity for an earlier intervention which was missed.”

There was a serious failure of communication by Dr Nagoor, Douglass said.

“Mr Linder was not aware following the surgery that he had potentially a life-threatening cancer which required urgent referral to specialist care ... so we will find there has been negligence and professional misconduct has been established.”

Dr Nagoor’s conduct had brought, or was likely to bring discredit to the medical profession, Douglass added.

The departures from professional standards warranted a disciplinary sanction, so would proceed to a penalty hearing on November 23.

A spokesperson for Linder’s family declined to speak to Stuff after the hearing.