Iranian flags and passports burnt in protest outside Iran's embassy

Protests in front of the Iranian embassy in Wellington to condemn the crackdown on protests

Iranian flags and passports, together with hijab headscarves, were burnt outside Iran’s embassy in Wellington on Friday, as more than 50 people gathered to protest the regime’s ongoing crackdown on demonstrations.

The protesters, with many wearing white t-shirts with blood-red hand prints, unfurled a banner with the slogan “women, life, freedom” on it, the catch-cry of the demonstrations in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Amini, who was from the Kurdish part of Iran, died three days after being detained by Iran’s morality police for having some hair visible underneath her hijab.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, who was born in Iran and came to New Zealand as a refugee, and Kurdish-Iranian writer Behrouz Boochani were among the protesters.

The protesters also chanted in Kurdish and Farsi, sang, danced, and cheered when cars drove past the embassy, in the suburb of Hataitai, and tooted in support.

Juan Zarama/Stuff An Iranian passports burns in the fire with hijabs and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s flag.

They waved the flag known as “the Lion and Sun,” used by Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and then banned by the theocratic regime.

Photos of those who have been killed in the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 40 days,were lined up against the embassy walls.

Protesters ripped down the embassy’s sign, smeared it in red paint and trampled on it. They also stomped on and set fire to the current national flag, introduced when Iran was declared an Islamic Republic in 1979.

Soli Moh came down from Auckland to join the protest on Friday. She left Iran to come to Aotearoa 20 years ago, and spoke through tears about the innocent people who had been killed in recent weeks.

Moh said she had lost contact with her mother, cousins and other family who still lived in Iran because of restrictions on internet access.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” she said.

Juan Zarama/Stuff More than 50 people gathered outside the Iranian embassy to protest on Friday.

“The only thing we can do is show their voice to them,” she said.“We want the regime changed, we don’t want them … we want them to go.”

Juan Zarama/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was at the protest outside the Iranian embassy.

Ghahraman, who cut her hair with other protesters in an earlier Wellington protest, said the next step for the Government should be freezing Iranian officials’ New Zealand assets and their bank accounts.

“These are rich people who have been stealing from Iran for a long time,” she told the crowd in a speech. “We did it for Ukraine and it was the right thing to do. Now we do it for Iran.”

Juan Zarama/Stuff A protester rips up the Islamic Republic's flag.

Since then, more than 240 people died during the anti-regime protests in which crowds demanded the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Embassy has been approached for comment.

Another protest will be held on Saturday morning at Wellington’s Frank Kitts Park.