Beloved Kiwi sportsman Wiremu Weepu dies in Australia

Repatriation is under way to bring home the body of a beloved West Coast man and talented rugby league player who died in an incident at a swimming pool in Australia.

Wiremu Weepu, 36, grew up near Hokitika and had lived in Australia since 2006 where he played for lower grade teams at the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers rugby league clubs.

It is believed Weepu hit his head while with friends at a pool in Mackay, Queensland, and drowned.

His cousin and former All Black Piri Weepu said Wiremu Weepu and his identical twin brother Manu lived with his family for a while in Wainuiomata.

Weepu said he was still in shock after hearing about his cousin’s death.

“He was just like his brother, just both smart arses,” he said. “He was a pretty funny character and a pretty talented footy player as well.”

Wiremu Weepu’s father Tangi said the family were awaiting confirmation about the cause of death, but it was believed his son had drowned.

He said Weepu’s twin brother, Manu, was trying to get to Australia to bring his brother’s body home to Arahura, near Hokitika.

He said his son was working in rigging in Australia and had worked in various mines.

His friends were staying with him until his brother arrived, Tangi Weepu said.

"He knew a lot of people. He was a nice fella. Both him and his brother had that sort of nature. They had a fearless attitude when they were younger and grew up with it.”

Wiremu Weepu’s colleagues created a GoFundMe page to help the whānau with repatriation costs.

“Wiremu was an avid sportsman and a staunch Warriors and Queensland supporter and always had his bro's back,” it says.

Wiremu and Manu Weepu were part of the South Island Scorpions squad and helped the Halswell Hornets win their first Canterbury premiership in eight years.

Brought up at Arahura, near Hokitika, they left the West Coast aged 13 on a​ tour which took in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and back to Hokitika again.

Wiremu, a ball-playing backrower, was lured to the Brisbane Broncos 2006, then moved to Penrith for four seasons.

While he never played first grade, he won two age-group championships with the Panthers and played in the New South Wales Cup grand final defeat to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2010.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported in 2006 that Weepu worked four days a week at a school working one-on-one with special needs children. He told the newspaper he enjoyed putting a smile on their faces.

“For some of the kids, the highlight of their day is coming to school,” he said. “Some of them turn up early and they don't want to leave because they've got nothing to go home to.”

His brother Manu played league in Christchurch and Mount Albert, training with the Warriors NSW Cup team. He was also named in the NZ Māori residents league team in 2015.