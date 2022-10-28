The cyclist strikes back: man moves Waka Kotahi road cones from Nelson highway in protest

Duncan Macnab was hit by while cycling on SH6, Rocks Rd, Nelson earlier this month. On Friday he moved the road cones to the kerb to give cyclists more space.

Cyclist Duncan Macnab escaped serious injury by executing a ninja roll when he was struck by a car on Rocks Rd, Nelson.

Fed up with what he says is a lack of consultation and action from authorities, on Friday he removed the series of cones he says caused the accident and were placing cyclists at risk.

Cycling advocates said they were aware of at least three accidents in the area – a stretch of SH6 affected by slips which offers scant protection for cyclists against a constant flow of traffic, including logging trucks.

“It’s totally unsafe for cyclists. They push us out into the traffic for no good reason,” Macnab said of the cones.

“It actually frustrates cars, [as] it means that cyclists have to be in front of motorists for longer. From our point of view, the less time in the middle of the road the better. It’s not the fact that there are cones, it’s how and where they are deploying them.”

Bicycle Nelson Bays has raised the issue with Waka Kotahi and also asked why car parking was being prioritised over safe access, squeezing cyclists between parked cars and moving traffic.

supplied Cyclists want to know why parking is being prioritised over safe access for cyclists on Rocks Rd following slips in Nelson. They argue the current arrangement pushes cars into the cycle lane, squeezing cyclists between moving traffic and parked vehicles:

He said if the cones were moved back he would move them again.

Macnab said he understood that Waka Kotahi and the police had met to discuss the subject on Friday morning.

Bicycle Nelson Bays convenor Bevan Woodward said Waka Kotahi had not responded to their emails or concerns.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Cyclist Duncan Macnab has shifted road cones which forced cyclists into the path of motorists on SH6. He initially shifted them onto the footpath before putting them against the kerb so pedestrians were not impeded.

“There seems to be real reluctance in contacting us to resolve this serous safety issue. That’s remarkable because they tell us safety comes first,” Woodward said.

“We’re not really seeing the commitment from Waka Kotahi to improve safety for cyclists. They prioritise car parking and the movement of traffic over safe cycling.”

Tasman acting road policing manager senior sergeant Hamish Chapman said Waka Kotahi had a management plan in place they would be releasing.

Chapman said he was aware of Macnab moving the cones, and he had been contacted by Nelson police’s traffic management group.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bicycle Nelson Bays convenor Bevan Woodward, left and Duncan Macnab cycling past road cones on State Highway 6, Rocks Rd, Nelson. “If they put them back, we’ll come and move them again,” Macnab says. “This is something they need to take notice of.”

In a statement to Stuff, Waka Kotahi said traffic management was required as the lanes needed to be narrowed and the dedicated cycle lanes closed.

“To do this safely, vehicles needed to be slowed before the site to allow the cyclists to claim the road lane. This is an approved and accepted method of closing and narrowing lanes. The set-up was correctly placed and regularly reviewed by the traffic management team.”

The traffic management in place on State Highway 6 Rocks Road was “to protect road users and pedestrians from instability from the nearby cliff face.”

Waka Kotahi said they hoped to have this removed in early November.