Father writes children's book to help explain his brain injury to his little girl

Shaan Caskey has written a children’s picture book, made for daughter Willow to help her understand why he has to sleep a lot due to his traumatic brain injury (TBI).

When Shaan Caskey had to explain to his precious four-year-old daughter Willow why his brain injury meant he couldn’t play sometimes, he decided to write a book to help her.

Caskey’s traumatic brain injury (TBI) came from multiple concussions, the first and most serious was when he was in 4th form and was hit with hockey stick on the temple.

At the start of this year he went to put some washing on and said his brain started switching off, and he knew something wasn’t right.

“I was talking to [my wife] Jessica who got me to sit down and Willow overheard that something was wrong, and she came running over to see what was happening.

READ MORE:

* ACC now covers parents' birth injuries, but babies are still missing out

* Olly is surfing again, 15 years after a night on the town that nearly killed him

* Taranaki couple's holiday rental solution for Pouakai Crossing tourist 'problem'



“Jessica was explaining to Willow what was going on and Willow touched me on the shoulder and said ‘it’s OK daddy, we’re here’ and that broke me.”

Willow then ran to the freezer to get an ice block for her dad because that’s what they do when she’s unwell.

The incident was a massive catalyst in creating the book, called Daddy Needs to Sleep Today, for Jessica to read to Willow on the days Caskey was unwell.

The book is written from a child’s perspective of what they can see of a head injury and what questions they might have.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Caskey says the book can be seen as a resource to help families that live with TBI and gain an understanding of what life is like.

Although Caskey wrote it for Willow and said it’s their personal story, he thinks it will resonate with those that have suffered head injuries or have a family member with one.

“It was designed to soften the blow of why they can’t play that day.

“Willow absolutely loved it, we had to read it twice the first time because she noticed we’d put her toys in and there were homages to her.”

Caskey wrote the book in just a day, but the task took it out of him, and he slept for two days after.

He said it was too important not to do though.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Caskey wrote the book as tool his wife Jessica could use to read to Willow on days he was unwell and had to sleep (File photo).

“I’m not afraid to give things ago, but have to work out what I am capable of.

“It’s not just me affected when I’m not right.”

The book is illustrated by Caskey’s neighbour Logan Burns.

“He hated doing it, it’s not his speciality, but he’s so talented with any sort of art.”

Caskey describes his TBI like being drunk and hungover at the same time.

His last concussion ws in 2011 and he says once you have had one concussion you’re more susceptible to them.

He had to leave his full time office job as it became too much.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Caskey’s traumatic brain injury (TBI) came from multiple concussions, the first and most serious was when he was in 4th form and was hit with hockey stick on the temple. He describes the feeling as being drunk and hungover at the same time.

He would spend his weekends sleeping, just to prepare for the work week ahead.

“Fatigue is the biggest impact on my life now, everything branches off that.

“It’s like going to bed and plugging your cellphone into charge and some days it could have been plugged in all night, but you still wake up flat.”

Daddy Needs to Sleep Today is available from Poppies New Plymouth and The Underground Bookstore.