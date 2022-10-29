Police still searching for luggage belonging to dead tourist

Police released this new photo of Hong Kong tourist Wai Ming Lai on Sunday.

Police have notified the family of the Hong Kong tourist who died on an Arrowtown walking track but are still trying to track down a large silver hard-shell suitcase.

They made contact with the family of Wai Ming Lai on Friday, but have been unable to locate his belongings or find out where he had been staying leading up to his death.

Police are still seeking information about a large silver suitcase used by the tourist, who died on October 22 on Sawpit Gully track.

It is believed he arrived in Queenstown on October 18 or 19 and paid for his accommodation in cash, police said..

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police expect to know more when the man’s autopsy is completed.

Emergency services were called to Sawpit Gully just after 8.10am after members of the public found Wai Ming Lai in trouble on the track. Attempts were made to resuscitate him.

NZ Police Queenstown Police want the public's help with their inquiries into the last movements of Hong Kong tourist Wai Ming Lai.

A police spokesperson earlier said it was “unclear at this stage whether this was a medical event”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Ingliss said several people had come forward with information about Lai, 51, after a plea by police.

Lai, who arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong in July, had spent the last week in Wānaka and a week earlier at a backpackers’ accommodation in Queenstown.

“We know he was travelling with a large silver suitcase, and he was using buses in Wānaka,” he said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Lai was found at the bottom of the Arrowtown walking track, Sawpit Gully.

The only identifying item Lai had with him when he was found was his passport, which had expired.

It was known that Lai had been to New Zealand three times previously and was due to fly out on October 18.

Lai's death was not being treated as suspicious “at this stage”, Inglis said.

“We are still waiting for post-mortem results, so until then we are treating it as unknown.”

Police believed Lai was staying in the Queenstown Lakes District area.

They had not found any unattended vehicles or bikes he could have used.

Anyone who had met Lai, accommodated him, or knew anything about him is asked to call police on 105 and quote file 221022/7761.

According to Queenstown New Zealand's website, Sawpit Gully Trail is a “short but steep loop with panoramic vistas from the saddle out over the Wakatipu basin”.