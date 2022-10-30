'That's what being a Kiwi is all about': Why the Government had to help influencers detained in Iran

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

Whether they’re fishing for fame or saving lives, New Zealanders detained overseas deserve the Government’s full diplomatic efforts, former politicians say.

Social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray are now “safe and well” after the government negotiated their exit from Iran, where they were detained for nearly four months.

The pair were documenting a round-the-world road trip dubbed "Expedition Earth" on Instagram when they entered Iran in July, having been warned not to travel to the hard-line Islamist country.

But despite public criticism over their actions, former prime minister John Key says the Government had to assist.

“Even if they’ve put themselves in harm’s way you do have a responsibility to get them out.”

Key says negotiating for the release of NZers from foreign countries is always a complicated and delicate process.

He was involved in the case of Louisa Akavi, a nurse held hostage by Isis after she was abducted on a 2013 medical run in Syria.

“We had far less accurate information than you would think. Partly because these countries are very difficult to penetrate in a meaningful way and partly because we have very low levels of representation there. These are quite closed environments.”

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray went missing in Iran in July 2022.

But while Akavi’s mission to help people affected by war is in stark contrast to Richwhite and Thackwray's social media venture, Key says rescue efforts aren’t swayed by public opinion.

“Obviously the level of public sympathy will alter depending on the reason that person got in that position.

“A nurse working for Red Cross is going to get wider support from the public than two people going to take Instagram photos.”

Ultimately though, the government has to address the situation NZers are in, and not the reasons why they're in them.

SUPPLIED NZ nurse Louisa Akavi was abducted in Syria in 2013.

“I know with Louisa Akavi - and she was a very worthy person - your natural instincts are to do everything you possibly can to help them.”

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters says it’s difficult to speak about what goes on during negotiations with foreign countries detaining NZ citizens.

“The kind of things you have to do to rescue NZers is of a nature that’s so confidential you’d possibly impede the next time it happens. And it keeps on happening.”

Like Key, he says regardless of what Richwhite and Thackwray were doing in Iran they were entitled to help.

“This word ‘influencers’ is the most nonsensical and stupid word I've ever heard, but it doesn't matter what these people are, they're NZers and we have to go to the ends of the earth to try and help.

“That’s what being a NZer is about; every now and again you realise why you want to belong to a good country.”