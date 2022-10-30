Southland hit by 1130 lightning strikes

Southland was hit by 1130 lightning strikes on Saturday, the Metservice says.

Southland was hit by 1130 lightning strikes on Saturday, and more thunderstorms are predicted for parts of the province today.

But the storms on Sunday won’t be as intense, after heavy rain and thunder prompted some emergency services callouts.

Metservice forecaster Karl Loots said a humid airmass from the north Tasman Sea caused the storms, which hit mainly inland areas between 3pm and about 8pm.

Temperatures climbed during the afternoon, with Gore reaching 23.4 degrees Celsius and Lumsden reaching a high of 21.4 degrees according to the Metservice website.

The forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm warnings for Southland and Gore, after the Metservice radar detected severe thunderstorms near Edendale, Wyndham, Seaward Downs, Mataura, and Glenham.

Heavy rain fell at Gore, where 20mm fell between 5pm and 6pm, and 25mm fell at Edendale in one hour, he said.

“We classify heavy rain as being 6mm in an hour, so that was really heavy,’’ he said.

The lightening strikes and thunderstorms were worst in inland areas, from an area west of Clinton across to Mossburn, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said one crew from Invercargill station was dispatched at 7:44pm to assist with flooding in the garage of a house in Avenal, reported as being due to a blocked street drain.

Minutes later at 7.57pm crews from the Edendale and Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigades pumped water out of a house in Brydone, and also provided traffic control.

The Metservice says there is also a low risk of one or two thunderstorms for the south of Southland and Clutha this afternoon and evening.

“It will be slightly different from yesterday, it’s not really the same scenario. The unstable airmass has moved north,’’ Loots said.