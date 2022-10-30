Forced out of business as ram raiders hit seven Waikato stores in a night

Matt Roill says he is tired of looking over his shoulder for thieves, burglars and ram raiders. The Sunday morning attack was his third in the last 18 months.

Business owners in Hamilton and Cambridge are literally picking up the pieces following a slew of attempted and successful ram raids on Saturday night – but for at least one, it’s one raid too far.

Matt Roiall, the owner of Safari Sport in Victoria St got the call his business had been attacked at 3am. He was still there, standing guard, by mid-morning.

Roiall said he was hoping it was the last time he would have to conduct such a vigil before he closed the business permanently.

READ MORE:

* Difficult Conversations: Your views on ramraids and youth crime

* Christchurch store owner feels 'totally violated' after being targeted by burglars

* Police piece together multiple ramraids in Waikato

* Youth crimewave: How the rise in ramraids resulted in a crisis and thousands of charges

* One of ramraiders' favourite cars is being hunted to extinction on Hamilton streets

* Thousands of charges laid over ramraids, youth offending in Auckland and Waikato



STUFF Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

“We won’t be here next year. It’s just not worth it ... It is the third time this has happened to us, and the costs are too great for us to recover from.”

Roiall said while he realised the rate of ram raids and burglaries had not greatly increased, “the Government is just making it too easy for them. There’s just not consequences for the criminals. If they get caught they don’t get any kind of punishment, and they are straight out [of court] and doing it all over again.”

The hit on the family-run store was one of seven such burglaries and attempted burglaries that took place in Hamilton and Cambridge. Among the other stores targeted were Noel Leeming in Cambridge, the Varda Academy barber shop in Anglesea St, and various others in Frankton, Chartwell and at The Base shopping centre.

MIKE MATHER Would-be ram raiders literally targeted the front doors of the sports equipment store. But this time their attempts to make an easy score missed their mark, and they could not force their way past the defensive barrier.

Roiall said one of the burglars who targeted his business was spotted on CCTV footage shortly beforehand trying to kick in the back door.

“He had headphones on, and was talking into his phone. It was definitely an organised thing.

“It’s not just the overnight burglaries. They come into the store all the time and try to take off with things.

“It’s happening all the time. It’s just brazen. If we confront them we get abused.

“There’s $6000 worth of damage here. It makes it impossible to be in business.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Varda Academy barber shop in Anglesea St was another Hamilton business targeted in a wave of destruction.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate has previously advocated with police minister Chris Hipkins for more support in the fight against crime.

Her counterpart in Waipa, Susan O’Regan said she was dismayed to hear of the latest ram raid in Cambridge.

The town had been the victim of many such crimes in recent years, and she was determined to do what she could to protect retailers there and in neighbouring Te Awamutu.

“I think it’s up to the mayors of our region to lobby the Government a bit harder for more policing.”

The crime wave was not an easy thing to stem, however.

“The motivators and triggers for the criminals, who are mostly youths or are relatively young, are far more complex than what most people suspect ... a lot of it does feed into the economic and social wellbeing of our communities. It’s something the Government needs to take a good, hard look at it.

SUSAN O'REGAN/Supplied Waipa mayor Susan O'Regan says while more police are part of the solution to crime, she realises the causes of that crime are more complex than what most people realise.

“[However] it’s a given that the people of Cambridge are fed up with it.”

While an increased police presence was part of the solution “crime prevention through good urban design is another. We want to make it easier to put bollards in front of stores, however we really need to have some uniformity, rather than having them all higgledy piggledy.

“Putting in more solid, concrete seats is another thing, but we will have to look at that longer term.”

A police spokesman said they were “following positive lines of inquiry” into the overnight crime wave.

They had recovered several stolen vehicles and arrested one person.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the police on 105, or alternatively call anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip-off line on 0800 555 111.