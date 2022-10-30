$300k in fines refunded from speed camera

The controversial speed camera on Otatara Rd, Invercargill. Police refunded tickets and the camera was later shot and damaged. (File photo).

Police refunded more than $300,000 after motorists were pinged on a speed camera that was subject to a "procedural error".

No one has ever explained what the "procedural error" was for the camera when temporary 70kmh speed limits were set on the outskirts of Invercargill and who is responsible remains unclear.

Police earlier acknowledged notices from the Otatara Rd camera between November 4 and December 26 and all tickets issued between November 1 and January 20 would be refunded.

Information released from police under the Official Information Act in October shows there were 8570 infringements issued for this incorrectly set temporary speed limit.

These comprised 14 officer issued infringements and 8556 static camera infringements.

Of those 8570 infringements, 3985 were refunded totalling $394,013.00.

The remaining 4585 infringements were cancelled before payment was made.

Police say there ware no outstanding refunds.

The main road from Invercargill towards the suburb of Otatara was closed to one lane on November 1, 2021, for an expected six-months of earthworks. Drivers heading from Otatara were required to take a detour along Otatara Rd to get back to Invercargill, where the fixed speed camera remains.

The section had previously had a 100kmh speed limit, but signs saying the speed had temporary been reduced to 70kmh were erected when the detour was put in place.

At the time, Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the council had discussions with police about the speed of the road and “we have been advised that they have decided to cancel some infringement notices issued due to their legal advice”.

The speed camera was later shot at. To date no one has been arrested for damaging the camera.

The Invercargill City Council’s Roading and Traffic Bylaw 2022 came into force on July 1, which gives updated road speeds for different parts of the city and Otatara.

It lists Otatara Rd (where the camera is) at being 80kmh.