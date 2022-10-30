Council declines to reveal possible costs over employment matter with Gore mayor elect's mum

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry has declined an Official Information Act request saying it cannot comment on an individual employment matter.

The Gore District Council has declined to reveal how much money may have been spent relating to an employment matter that involved its mayor elect’s mother.

Mayor elect Ben Bell’s mother, Rebecca Tayler, was employed as the council’s general manager, regulatory and community services on October 5, 2020.

On legal advice both Tayler and the council are not commenting on what the matter was over, or how it was resolved.

The council has refused an Official Information Act, request seeking information about how much money may have been spent relating to the employment matter, saying it could not comment on an individual employment matter.

Stuff has now sought a review of the decision through the Ombudsman’s Office.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Gore mayor-elect Ben Bell said it was not fair for him to comment on the employment matter between his mother and the council he may lead. (File photo)

Tayler said her role was disestablished on April 14, 2022. She said she was then engaged for some short-term project work for the council until July 30, 2022, before moving on to other opportunities.

In the recent local body elections, Tayler was elected to Gore & Districts Health Inc in the local body elections in October, while her son is the mayor elect for the Gore District.

However, Tracy Hicks, who was the incumbent mayor, has sought a recount. A decision on that has yet to be made.

Bell previously said his bid for mayor was not a case of him ‘’seeking revenge’’ over his mother’s employment matter.

“It’s a past matter, we’re a new council, and we’re moving on as a team. I don’t think it has any relevance, it’s not fair for me to comment, and it has nothing to do with me.’’