Fish & Game concerned over the impacts of carbon farming on recreational access and freshwater health

Fish & Game says carbon farming has negative implications for recreational access and freshwater health. (File photo)

Fish & Game is alarmed at a recently released report that shows the pace and extent of farmland being converted to forestry in New Zealand.

Chief executive Corina Jordan says the scale of the land-use change has negative implications for recreational access and freshwater health.

The report, from Beef + Lamb NZ, details how vast tracts of farmland are being sold to carbon farming speculators, with a significant amount being bought up by offshore interests. They offset their greenhouse gas emissions by planting trees on productive sheep and beef farms.

"Much of the land is going into permanent forestry for carbon sequestering, and this is destroying many rural communities through lost industry and jobs, and rural services and support disappearing. It is creating ghost towns," says Jordan.

"Our anglers and hunters, and the general public, have long relied on the generosity and goodwill of the farmers who allow access to their properties to hunt, fish, swim or recreate.

“And many farmers are also keen anglers and hunters themselves.’’

The report says an analysis of farm sales for the first half of 2021 showed over 14,000 hectares of sheep and beef farmland were purchased with the intent of planting into trees.

In 2020 the amount of farmland purchased for exotic forestry totalled 24,864ha.

Supplied Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor says there are worrying signs carbon farming interests are spreading into new areas.

Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the organisation was concerned the sale of farms into forestry would only accelerate as carbon pricing increased.

“These policy settings are estimated to have helped drive the loss of around 800,000 stock units and there are also worrying signs that carbon farming interests are spreading into new areas and onto more productive land.’’

Otago was identified as an area where clusters of sales were starting to emerge.

Further south, the parent company of Swedish retail giant Ikea bought Wisp Hill Station in the Catlins for forestry plantation in August 2021.

An area of 330ha would be planted with radiata pine seedlings and the long-term plan was to have a total of 3000ha, more than 3 million seedlings, planted in the next five years.

Supplied Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan says pines need large amounts water resulting in less flowing into streams and rivers.

The same company bought a 1118ha sheep and beef farm at Waimumu, near Gore, in April.

The company predicted about 87% or 977ha would be planted with predominantly Pinus Radiata.

Jordan said Fish & Game was also increasingly concerned about the impact of mass monoculture forest plantings on the environment.

"We absolutely agree there’s an urgent need to address the climate crisis, but BLNZ’s report shows the farm-to-forest conversion rate is far in excess of the recommendations put forward by the Climate Change Commission for the country to reach its emissions reduction targets.

"What’s more, pines take up a huge amount of water, thereby leading to less flowing into streams, rivers, and wetlands.

STUFF As forestry investors snap up land for carbon farming, farmers are feeling anxious and unheard.

“Couple this with the acidic leachate that comes off land under exotic conifers, and an increase in some pollutants, and you’ve got catastrophic impacts on in-stream biology and the health of our freshwater.

“Look at the Upper Mataura River catchment in Southland, where consents have been granted for over 3000ha of trees on what was extensive sheep and beef country.

“This will significantly reduce low flows in this internationally-recognised fishery and threatens the massive influx of tourism for towns such as Garston, Athol and Riversdale.

“It will also reduce the dependability of access for downstream irrigators because low flow cut-offs will be reached more frequently and occur for longer”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Mataura River is the longest in Southland. We speak to people who rely on the river from the different sections it covers in the south.

In 2020 the Mid Dome Wilding Trees Charitable Trust, Federated Farmers, Forest & Bird and the Department of Conservation shared concerns after the Southland District Council granted a non-notified consent, with conditions, for Mataura Valley Station, near Kingston, to be planted out mainly in Douglas fir.

In October the council voted to prioritise the rules around plantation forestry in its review of the natural features and landscapes plan change, saying unmanaged pine forests planted on Southland’s productive farmland was an “ecological disaster waiting to happen”.

Fish & Game believed government policy should actively encourage additional planting and the integration of trees, particularly natives, on farms, rather than pave the way for entire farms to be sold for conversion into exotic forestry, Jordan said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell at the council’s inaugural meeting, where he said carbon farming was a challenge for the province.

"If the scale of forest carbon sinks on farms could be achieved to meet our climate change targets, then there are environmental benefits for biodiversity and freshwater health, whilst also keeping the social fabric of rural communities intact - a win all round."

At Environment Southland’s inaugural meeting last month, chairman Nicol Horrell said carbon farming was a challenge for the province.

He was all for the ‘’right tree in the right place’’ but wanted to see native plantings in gullies on productive farms.