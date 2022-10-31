Wellington council apologises after Bush Doof rave and sends noise control staff to retrain

Noise control couldn't find the location of a 24-hour rave above Wellington that robbed sleep from people a city over.

The Wellington City Council has issued an apology and sent noise control officers for retraining after they botched finding a 24-hour rave in Horokiwi.

The Bush Doof rave on October 22 and 23, had residents doubting the competence of noise control officers after they said they could not find it. Although it could be heard in Lower Hutt, the rave was in the Wellington suburb of Horokiwi.

Amongst those kept awake was Maungaraki resident Godfrey Therkleson​, who on the Sunday drove up Horokiwi Rd and found the party-goers.

He complained to the council and said he was disappointed the Hutt City and Wellington councils did not co-operate to find the noise.

A Stuff journalist located the site of the rave with relative ease on the Sunday.

Wellington City Council environmental noise officer Edward Dyer​ wrote to Therkleson confirming there had been an investigation.

“Following our investigation Wellington City Council apologises to you and any other community members that have contacted us or that were affected by this unconsented event and the excessive noise it produced.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Organisers of the Bush Doof rave supplied a picture of the local noticeboard.

Wellington noise control staff had met with their manager and had also spoken to Hutt City noise control staff, Dyer said.

The council acknowledged it was contacted by Hutt City on the Saturday night but the source of the noise could not be located.

“In a situation such as this where the site/noise source is not able to be located, Wellington City Council has specific protocols to follow, which include escalating the situation to our on-call officer who themselves would generally attend and assist.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Party goers leave the site of an all-night rave party In Horokiwi.

The Wellington officer did not contact Hutt City, which the Wellington council apologised for.

“We advise the noise control officer will undergo retraining and all other noise control officers not involved will also be retrained to ensure they understand the procedures in place.”

Dyer said the council was now aware of the location and if another rave was held the “correct process” would be followed.

Last week, an unidentified Team Moksha organiser said he was not aware that the noise was causing problems. If noise control had contacted him, he would have turned the volume down.

There are no plans to hold any more raves on that site. On social media Team Moksha is advertising another event – A Noise Control Edition - in Wellington, this time in an appropriate venue.

Supplied The Bush Doof rave in the Wellington suburb of Horokiwi could be heard in Lower Hutt.

Team Moksha describes itself as a: “A big group of people who choose to be a family and truly believe Moksha gathering has significantly influenced their lives and think others should experience it.”

Therkleson was pleased with the response and said it seemed obvious the two councils should be co-operating, and that there should be a system in place to escalate difficult complaints to a manager.

Another complainant, Gregory Underwood,​ said he had not a reply and he was considering going to the Ombudsman.

He remained frustrated at what had happened and said it was clear there had been significant miscommunication.

The Wellington City Council lists the maximum penalty for excessive noise at $500.