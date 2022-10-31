Seven Christchurch retailers fined for selling vape products to 16-year-olds

Discount Vapor in Woolston is one of seven retailers in Christchurch that were caught selling vaping products to 16-year-olds.

Seven retailers in Christchurch have been slapped with fines after being caught selling vaping products to minors.

In August and October, Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service ran controlled purchase operations (CPOs) on 39 retailers in Canterbury.

Seven of the retailers failed to ask for identification and sold vape products to a 16-year-old. This is in breach of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act, which prohibits the sale of vaping products to minors.

The retailers that were fined between $200 and $500 each included Discount Vapor in Woolston, Keyes Road Dairy in New Brighton, Better Life Dairy in Hoon Hay, Shosha in Riccarton, Shosha on High St, Huff and Puff in the central city, and JDs Dairy in Addington.

READ MORE:

* Call for anti-vaping school campaign to stem rise in teens vaping

* Hamilton health worker calls for stricter regulation of cigarette sales after son's addiction

* Online vape sales 'putting children at risk'



Waitaha Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the breaches came despite the fact that health staff had visited the retailers before the CPOs happened to ensure they were aware of their legal obligations.

“Prior to the CPO we received a number of complaints, so our public health staff visited all the retailers to ensure they were aware of their obligations under the Act,” she said.

“Selling vape products to a minor is both illegal and unacceptable.

“These operations are carried out regularly for both tobacco and vape sales to protect our young people from the harmful impacts of vaping and smoking.”

STUFF Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

The seven retailers were issued infringement notices by the Ministry of Health. If they breached the rules three times, they could face prosecution.

“We take our compliance investigation role very seriously and we will continue to undertake general compliance testing of a range of retailers, particularly around age eligibility.”

A study done by the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand last year showed more than one quarter of New Zealand teenagers are regularly vaping. The survey found 26% of the more than 19,000 teens surveyed had vaped in the past week and 15% had smoked cigarettes. Nearly 20% were vaping daily or more, and many of them with high-nicotine doses.

The findings led to a call for law changes that would include a ban on vape sales within 1km of schools and increasing the age to buy them from 18 to 21.