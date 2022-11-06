The remarkable untold story of the first New Zealanders to sail around the world

In 1951, 18-year-old Tony Armit began building his own 28' yacht, Marco Polo, behind where he lived in Newmarket, Auckland, and set off with a mate to sail around the world.

In 1951, 18-year-old Tony Armit began building a yacht in his backyard. The remarkable story of how he and a rugby mate went on to become the first New Zealanders to sail around the world has remained virtually unknown outside yachting circles. But, as Mike White discovers, Armit’s circumnavigation has finally been recounted, nearly 70 years after their astonishing voyage.

Everything above deck was a total disaster.

The boom on Tony Armit’s tiny yacht, Marco Polo, was snapped; its dinghy smashed and swept away; and other equipment had disappeared, washed overboard by a monstrous wave.

Below deck, things were worse.

Their pump had stopped working, and water was pouring in, flooding Marco Polo as it floundered somewhere off South Africa’s coast.

READ MORE:

* A sailing dream 40 years in the making

* Team New Zealand finally get land yacht running on salt lake

* Coastguard's 20-year journey from 'old school' skippers to 'level playing field'

* Auckland confirmed to host vintage round the world yacht race



At some stage in the cartwheeling chaos, Armit’s crewmate, Tig Loe, had sliced his knee open and badly gashed his thigh.

Twisting a tourniquet around his leg, Loe desperately helped bail the small yacht, as Armit nailed window shutters in place to staunch the water flowing in.

Armit tried to keep Marco Polo’s bow into the waves, which he guessed were close to 8m. But time and again the little ketch was caught broadside and flung into the pit of the swell.

Then one caught Armit, too powerful to hold against, flinging him into the Indian Ocean.

Armit went under.

And then everything went black. Dead black.

Throughout his life, Tony Armit had never been far from the sea.

He’d grown up a block from the sand of Takapuna Beach on Auckland’s North Shore.

The local kids would make surfboards from wooden planks they shaped.

And bend sheets of corrugated iron into canoes, then plug the gaps with melted tar they’d scraped from the road edge on sweltering days.

At 11, Armit pooled money he’d saved from selling eggs, with contributions from his father and a friend, to buy a 14’ yacht, which sank on its first outing.

After mucking around in other boats, he built a dinghy for himself at 13.

While cutting sail battens on a circular saw, Armit severed and lost his left index finger, but it didn’t deter him, or inhibit his craftsmanship.

He worked for an accounting firm after leaving school, and in 1951, aged 18, Armit bought plans for a 28’ (8.5m) yacht.

SUPPLIED Tony Armit and Tig Loe leave Auckland on Marco Polo in July 1954.

Two kauri logs were purchased, and with only one power tool, a basic electric drill, Marco Polo gradually took shape in the backyard of the Newmarket building where he lived with his father.

The yacht was gently launched into the Tāmaki River 18 months later.

By now, Armit had considerable experience sailing on other people’s yachts, but an early voyage on Marco Polo showed there was still much to learn.

Casting off from his Devonport mooring en route to Great Barrier Island, he rammed a large motor-sailer, punching a hole in its cabin with Marco Polo’s bowsprit.

When they eventually made it to Great Barrier, they ran aground.

But Armit remained determined to sail across the Tasman, and beyond, if possible.

A rugby mate from college, Brian “Tig” Loe, who was working on a South Island farm, had shown interest in joining him, and eventually sent Armit a telegram: “Giving up farming, coming with you. Tig.”

So, on July 18, 1954, the pair of 21-year-olds, wearing monogrammed jumpers knitted by a wheelchair-bound seaman, pushed off from Westhaven Marina, bound for the Pacific and Australia.

Many thought them irresponsible.

But Armit remembers they were just young guys wanting to get away and have an adventure.

In the coming months and years, they realised the ocean had plenty of those waiting for them.

Armit and Loe had left New Zealand with little fanfare, the best wishes of their families, and £50 between them.

They had no lifejackets, four ancient flares, and a “borrowed” life-ring.

They never used sunscreen, sunglasses or hats, but Loe brought along his accordion.

Armit was aware no New Zealanders had sailed around the world, so he figured they’d just keep heading west and see how they fared.

By the time they got to Queensland, they’d run out of money and worked for nine months.

When they set off again, they lost Marco Polo for a night when she drifted from her anchorage while they were ashore. Amazingly, they located her the next day, undamaged.

On reaching the top of Australia, Armit wrote in the logbook: “Gee this is great. It’s such an exciting adventure and experience ... We are lucky enough to be able to do what thousands of other young blokes in our time, and before us, have wanted to do.”

SUPPLIED Tig Loe, left, and Tony Armit repaint Marco Polo in Durban, South Africa.

Wherever they stopped, they were greeted with fascination and generosity.

Reporters interviewed them at each new port; officials loaned them clothes for elegant soirées; locals supplemented their stores and helped with repairs.

They were approached to be drug mules, running an opium shipment, in Reunion.

They attended a séance at the prison camp on Robben Island.

At sea, life was a mix of routine, repairs, and mild discomfort.

Saltwater sores on their backsides were a constant aggravation, but they coped with most medical dramas, including Loe stitching a gash in Armit’s arm.

Armit fell heavily for a woman in Mauritius, and briefly flirted with the idea of trading the trip for true love.

However, he knew how much more there was to see, and how lucky they were.

One night on watch, with only flying fish and contemplation for company, Armit wrote in the logbook, “Gee I’m going to miss all this when it’s over.”

But on another night, several weeks later, romanticism met the reality of an Indian Ocean storm.

It was seven days before Armit was able to make another entry in the logbook.

SUPPLIED Tony Armit on board his yacht Marco Polo.

When the storm flipped Marco Polo and threw Armit into the ocean, he felt his yacht bearing down on top of him as they sank beneath the surface.

Believing he was being pushed to his death, he struggled to undo the lifeline attaching him to the yacht.

Then suddenly they both surfaced, and Armit managed to drag himself aboard again.

Badly injured, Loe collapsed into his bunk, while Armit tried to stay alert, despite suffering hallucinations.

Day broke and eventually the wind and sea dropped.

“But we were lost,” remembers Armit. “We couldn’t see any land, and we didn’t know where we were.

“And Tig wasn’t much help because he was bleeding to death in the cabin, but we knew land must be there to the west, somewhere.”

After two days, Armit spied a lighthouse near Port Elizabeth and pointed Marco Polo towards its harbour, knowing Loe urgently needed medical attention.

In the middle of the night he scaled the wharf ladder, slid under a wire fence, and startled two harbour watchmen.

Loe was hoisted from the yacht and rushed to hospital, spending two weeks recovering before returning to the yacht.

Meanwhile, Armit slumped into his wet bunk aboard Marco Polo, thankful they’d survived, but chastened by how closely they’d danced with disaster.

SUPPLIED Tig Loe, left, and Tony Armit on board Marco Polo.

It took seven weeks before Marco Polo was repaired and ready to sail again, but Armit says he never thought about quitting and heading home.

They were used to getting thrashed by heavy weather around New Zealand’s coast, and couldn’t stand the idea of giving up.

Instead, in March 1956, the pair headed into the Atlantic, bound for England where they hoped to find work to pay for their journey’s next leg.

But near the equator they began to have second thoughts.

Why leave the tropics for gloomy England? Maybe they could get jobs in balmy Florida instead?

Discovering they’d made a basic plotting blunder and were 600 nautical miles (1100km) west of where they thought they were, made changing plans easier.

So they pointed Marco Polo’s bow, and its mainsail emblazoned with NZ and a stylised kiwi, towards to the Caribbean.

Supplied Tony Armit's yacht Marco Polo, grounded on Grand Banks, Bahamas

On reaching America they stored the yacht, and started hitching north to find work.

They slept in abandoned cars in scrapyards, in a jail cell in Michigan, and icy bus shelters.

They got a lift with a burglar running stolen whisky to the uranium mines, and smuggled themselves across the Canadian border hidden in a stranger’s caravan.

Eventually they got jobs, and the money allowed them to return to Marco Polo and continue their voyage.

Through the Panama Canal and into the Pacific, every mile they made was a mile closer to home, but also the end of their incredible adventure.

Armit remembered a Robert Louis Stevenson line: “To travel hopefully is a better thing than to arrive,” and figured that was how he wanted to live.

“Tig and I were just a couple of young blokes who hadn’t wanted to face up to the ‘normal’ way of life.

“By society’s standards, we were real runaway no-hopers.”

After travelling over 30,000 nautical miles (56,000km) they arrived home in October 1957, their three-year odyssey ending with a small greeting party of family, and inevitable anticlimax.

And that was where the story of the first New Zealanders to sail around the world pretty much ended.

There was interest in sailing circles, a few magazine articles, an award, but Armit and Loe’s feat remained largely lost and untold, until now.

When they returned, they were broke, so Armit painted house roofs around Devonport.

Then he got married, had two children, built a house, worked seven days, and ended up running two TABs.

Life took over.

But it could never match what they’d experienced on Marco Polo, he recalled years later: “The ocean, the sea, the vast nothingness – yet it was everything. It was freedom.”

Armit kept on sailing, and made another circumnavigation with his second wife, Annabelle, which spanned five years.

But his conscience, and a few recent health scares, including “a bit of a heart attack”, made him slow down in his eighties.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tony Armit, who has finally written the story of his remarkable circumnavigation of the globe in a 28’ yacht he built himself.

So three years ago, he pulled his Marco Polo logbooks from an old leather suitcase, and began writing about the adventure.

He also had all his letters sent from around the globe that his father had faithfully typed out and kept.

Armit’s book, which takes its title from his special yacht, is a reflection on an era when travel to faraway lands was reserved for the adventurous, rather than crowded with attention cravers.

Their journey was the antithesis of today’s Instagram “influencers”, in both mode and motivation.

The book also details the sad story of Marco Polo’s eventual demise.

Desperate for cash, Armit sold it the year after he returned to New Zealand.

Its new owner sailed Marco Polo to Europe and then to America, where it was hauled out and eventually left decaying in a boatyard.

Armit tracked it down in 1988, and persuaded the owner to sell Marco Polo back to him, despite its neglected state.

At one stage, there was talk about it being exhibited at the New Zealand Maritime Museum in Auckland.

But before anything could happen, the boatyard became a building site, and Marco Polo was bulldozed into the tide.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tony Armit’s book, Marco Polo, is the story of the first New Zealanders to sail around the world.

Armit was devastated, but philosophical about the pitiable end of the yacht he’d painstakingly crafted by hand.

“All that bloody lead on the keel that I saved since I was 14 – all gone into the mudflats. All that kauri timber.

“But it’s like anything – if it’s gone, that’s it – it’s water under the bridge.”

Armit, who turns 90 this month, still has a yacht, a 33’ (10m) steel sloop, Mollie, which he and Annabelle sailed home from England, and regularly carries him out into the Hauraki Gulf.

The same beats he sailed as an eager kid, and energetic teen. The same stretches he covered with Marco Polo when he nervously launched her 70 years ago.

The same seas that seeped through his skin into his soul.

The same breezes, fair and fickle, that sometimes still whisper adventure.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tony Armit on Takapuna Beach, where he grew up and fell in love with sailing.

Marco Polo, by Tony Armit, (Nationwide Book Distributors, $45), is now available at Boat Books in Auckland, and Whitcoulls.