Fatality fears as alcohol-fuelled quad bike riders hurtle over dunes at night

Large dunes near the mouth of the Turimawiwi River on the west coast of Golden Bay are a drawcard for an increasing number of campers and quad bike riders.

Police and residents say it is just a matter of time before a motorbike rider dies at a remote beach in Golden Bay where some people are taking alcohol-fuelled night rides over the dunes.

“I’m amazed there hasn’t been [a fatality] already,” said Sergeant Jonathan Davies, of Tākaka. “There appears to be a culture of mixing alcohol with zooming around the sand dunes.”

The dunes are near the mouth of the Turimawiwi River on the west coast of Golden Bay, about a two-hour drive from Tākaka, much of it on a gravel road.

Former resident and regular visitor to the area Murray McNabb said he had witnessed some “dreadful” crashes on the large dunes, some of which he estimated were 30m to 40m high. Some riders wore no protective gear, not even helmets.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when someone is going to be killed,” McNabb said.

Landowner David Richards, whose family has had property in the area for more than 100 years, said the gatherings had been growing in size and becoming increasingly unruly, particularly over long weekends when about 200 people would gather, camping mostly on private land.

“It’s like there are different rules down there,” Richards said. “There’s so much drinking and riding motorbikes irresponsibly. They’re a danger to themselves and us.”

Police had become so concerned they led a joint operation over Labour Weekend with the Ministry for Primary Industries and Department of Conservation, targeting drink-driving, fishing violations and dogs/quad bikes unlawfully in the national park.

More than 200 people were spoken to during the operation, which was largely designed to be educative.

Supplied The mouth of the Turimawiwi River is in a scenic spot. It takes about two hours to drive to the site from Tākaka, much of it via a gravel road. Much of the land is privately owned.

Despite spending most of the day amongst the riders, police still processed three people for excess breath alcohol between midnight and 4am. Tickets were also issued to some people for not wearing helmets or seatbelts as well as other road safety infringements.

The enforcement action came the day after two young men were flown to hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter after riding a quad bike over a 3m drop in the dark.

“I’d love to say that everybody was doing the right thing after seeing their buddies get injured the night before but this was not the case,” Davies said.

The majority of those who gathered were young, predominately aged 15 to 25, Davies said.

“I’d say the behaviour is getting worse; for whatever reason they’ve got themselves into a bad culture.”

Word of the location spread via social media.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A regular rider at Turimawiwi says the odd trike and two-wheeled motorbike is used but most attendees ride quad bikes. (File photograph)

The people who gathered at Labour Weekend came from as far afield as Christchurch.

Davies suggested consideration be given to a liquor ban at the site, which would be a useful tool for enforcement.

“I, as a policeman, could turn up during the day. I could take all the alcohol away,” he said. “It would hopefully prevent stuff later in the night.”

Davies was keen to hear of any other suggestions “about how else we, as a community, can tackle this issue”.

Supplied A fire left smouldering by some campers at the site on a previous occasion.

One quad bike rider who had stayed regularly at Turimawiwi said there had been a “change of crowd” recently.

“There used to be a lot of older, sensible people but now there’s all these ... young boys who don’t wear helmets.”

The rider, who Stuff agreed not to name due to fear of retribution, said some of those teenagers – aged 18 and younger – continued riding after drinking alcohol.

“They think they’re bulletproof,” the rider said. “I do drink over there, but I know to stop riding my bike.”

Supplied Wires from tyres burnt at the site along with broken glass, left by some campers on a previous occasion.

Some older riders had, at times, taken the keys from the bikes of those young drinkers. They also removed a lot of the rubbish the youngsters left strewn over the site.

“It’s a real shame,” the rider said. “People have been talking about it for a while now. We don't want to not be able to go over there because of someone’s stupid behaviour. I would like everyone to wear helmets and drinking while riding needs to be cut back – I think that’s the issue.”

An alcohol ban would be a shame for those people who acted responsibly but “if it’s going to let us be able to go over there, that’s something we can deal with”.

The installation of a gate and a charge might help keep the numbers down and deter some unwanted attendees, the rider said.

Supplied Campers near the dunes at Turimawiwi.

Richards said it could be difficult to see the edge of a dune at times in the daytime, let alone at night.

“I’ve seen them go over up to 10m drops,” he said. “I really cringe when I see accidents happen.”

McNabb said some people drank at the pubs and then arrived between 11pm and 1am.

“Then they will ride their bikes until 6am,” he said. “That’s what we have to put up with.”

Some campers were “lovely people” who removed their rubbish, enjoyed the environment and acted responsibly.

“Others are spoiling it for them,” he said. “There’s a bad element.”

Supplied A shell case found near a spot where campers made fires on a previous occasion. A shot was heard the previous evening.

As well as the safety risk on the dunes, Richards was concerned about the gravel road leading to the site, along which many campers travelled towing trailers with bikes on the back.

“I’ve been pushed off the road in my own vehicle,” he said. “You’ve got to watch it.”

McNabb, who had been trapping stoats and rats at the site for about 20 years, said the bird life had been returning including plovers and banded dotterels.

“Now, it’s almost a miracle to find one,” he said, adding the motorbikes scared them away.

Forest & Bird committee member Heather Wallace said the behaviours of quad bike riders were not exclusive to Turimawiwi but extended across the Bay.

“Forest & Bird want our police and our council to put an end to what is happening on our beaches and in our estuaries,” Wallace said. “The privilege of seeing these special birds far outweighs the thoughtless behaviour of these individuals.”

To the riders behaving badly at Turimawiwi, Sergeant Davies had a warning.

“Throughout the summer, you should be expecting me to turn up there.”