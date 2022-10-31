Search warrant executed in hunt for pair of missing water dragons

Scauldron the water dragon has been stolen from Natureland.

Police are continuing to hunt for two missing water dragons stolen from Nelson’s Natureland Wildlife Trust.

The pair of lizards – Scauldron and Marge – were taken from the charity zoo after a spate of break-ins over the past three weeks.

On Monday police reported on its Facebook page that they had carried out a search warrant in Tāhunanui on Friday after receiving “positive lines of enquiry”.

“While neither of the missing water dragons were at the address, a 15-year-old male is now assisting with our enquiries regarding a number of burglaries at Natureland. He will be referred to Youth Aid.”

READ MORE:

* Water Dragon spotted in Nelson suburb

* Water dragons stolen from wildlife trust in baffling series of break-ins

* Warning not to release pets into the wild after Eastern water dragon seen in Bay of Plenty lake



Police believed the water dragons could still be in the wider area, and said anyone who spots one should contact Natureland.

Natureland Wildlife Trust/Supplied Marge the water dragon has been stolen from Natureland

“Water dragons are masters of camouflage, so you'll have to look very carefully If you spot one,” the police post said.

Last week Natureland manager Ruth Seabright said they were desperate to find the water dragons, which needed specialised care.

”They need specialised diets, heat lamps, and one of them, Scauldron, was particularly loved by the team ... He wouldn't survive if released and needs monitoring for an ongoing medical condition.”

The lizards have distinctive identifying facial features, so staff would be able to identify them.

On Friday a tip came in that one of the missing lizards had been spotted in Tāhunanui, and the trust asked those who lived around Muritai St to check gardens, sheds, backyards and trees.

But, they warned people not to attempt to catch the reptile once spotted and instead to call 027 225 2233.

Scauldron has been at the zoo since 2018 and Marge since 2014.

Skara Bohny/Nelson Mail Rimmer said the vandals “seem to know where they’re headed” and were quite targeted. Water dragons can be identified by markings around their eyes, which are as unique as fingerprints.

Other animal enclosures were damaged during the break-ins, but the pair of water dragons are the only missing animals. Other animals, including kākā and more exotic species, were released, but stayed on-site where they were returned to their habitats.

The cost of the break-ins and increasing security was expected to run into the tens of thousands. The trust was fundraising to try and cover the unexpected costs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Please reference 221024/4330. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.