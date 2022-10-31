Toddler playing with barbecue lighter caused fire that badly damaged home
A blaze which took hours to fight and badly damaged a home was the caused by a toddler playing with a lighter, police say.
Firefighters attended a house fire on Glendevon Pl in Dunedin just after 9am on Sunday.
They left more than three hours later, according to a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 3-year-old had been playing with a barbecue lighter in the kitchen, lighting the rubbish bin and causing “significant damage.”
The child and its mother were uninjured.
The property had little visible damage from the street.