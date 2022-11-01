Analysis: Brown and Mauger take the alternative Three Waters mantle from the regions

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger jointly announced their alternative Three Waters proposal on Monday.

ANALYSIS: The mayors of Christchurch and Auckland are now leading the charge for an alternative to the Government’s Three Waters reforms, taking the mantle from their regional colleagues.

Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger, flanked by Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, unveiled a fresh proposal in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Their plan would see councils decide the scale of the new water service entities and whether they are co-governed with mana whenua.

By comparison, the Government is settled on four entities, each co-governed by a 12 to 14-person group. This group would have a 50-50 split of council and iwi representatives.

Loss of local control and influence has long been a sticking point for councils in the reforms and the alternative solution seemingly tips the scales back in their favour.

“We are not against reform, there is just a better way to go about it,” Brown and Mauger said in a statement.

They also called for the end to “the old divisive argument” and for “a new consensus” to begin.

STUFF Mayors from Waimakariri, Auckland and Christchurch have proposed a new alternative to the government's Three Waters.

The Government’s model has long proven controversial and many councils, including Christchurch and Auckland, previously opposed it.

Monday’s announcement is not the first time that mayors have put forward an alternative proposal.

An anti-three waters group made up of about 30 councils called Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD) proposed a solution to Wellington earlier this year.

That solution was effectively sidelined in April when the Government confirmed it would push on with its version of the reforms, albeit with some tweaks.

C4LD never gained the endorsement of a major city mayor – and it also courted controversy.

Supplied Communities 4 Local Democracy in Wellington earlier this year when they met with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The group was not well regarded by iwi in the South Island. Councils in Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown all left C4LD to salvage their relationships with mana whenua.

C4LD was co-chaired by Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys.

Both mayors helped develop the new alternative championed by Brown and Mauger.

While C4LD was not mentioned in Monday’s announcement, Gordon said the new alternative came about from a conversation he and Worboys had with Brown and Mauger.

“I’m delighted that these two mayors have come onboard and are supporting this ... their fingerprints are on this as well,” Gordon said.

Brown said the proposal has been “largely driven” by Gordon.

“We’re happy to join in because it makes a lot of sense,” he said, to which Mauger added: “It’s common sense”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says the alternative model was “largely driven” by Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and he was “happy to join in”.

Following the unified endorsement from Brown and Mauger – the new mayors of New Zealand’s two biggest cities – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was open to “refinements and changes” to the current plan.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta also said “the most important thing” now was keeping dialogue open, though she cautioned: “Some of the areas we've traversed already.”

One key aspect of Brown and Mauger’s alternative plan that differs from the Government proposal is co-governance.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says the alternative model is “common sense”.

The Government model would involve co-governance, but Gordon said the alternative plan wanted to consult mana whenua about “how they would like to be involved”.

Asked if this meant a lesser role than one of co-governance, Gordon said: “I’m not ruling that in or out".

Gordon and Mauger both claimed they had good relationships with mana whenua.

Yet, just two months ago, mana whenua publicly said Christchurch and Waimakariri were making “little progress” towards a good treaty relationship.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Government’s water reform proposal would take control of water infrastructure away from councils and hand it to a co-governed entity. There would be four such entities across the country.

The alternative model has already gained some key supporters in the South Island.

The mayors of Hurunui, Grey, Westland, Timaru, Mackenzie, and Waimate districts have all thrown their support behind it.

Five councillors in Christchurch backed the alternative and Mauger’s role in it.

Councillor James Gough, a supporter of Mauger during the recent election, said the new approach was “constructive and sensible”.

But councillor Sara Templeton said she only received an email about the proposal at 12.50pm on Monday – 10 minutes before it was released.

“I’m disappointed that we had not had a chance to discuss it first as a council,” she said.