Young mum forced to raise baby in motel says it 'means so much' to be offered a home

Nadia Frazer-Holland, 21, and her two-year-old son Malcolm have found a rental home after three years of living in motels.

For almost all of her 2-year-old son’s life, Nadia Frazer-Holland went out of her way to make the motel rooms they lived in feel like home.

Now, she doesn’t have to worry.

“This is our home.”

The 21-year-old’s plight was first highlighted when Stuff reported in July that she and her son could not secure a rental even after three years of searching. They’d been in and out of emergency motel accommodation since Malcolm was born.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill mother sentenced for attempting to defeat the course or justice

* Mum 'beyond exhausted' after being rejected from more than 130 Tauranga rentals

* Palmerston North rental average hits $460 as market forces house hunters into emergency accommodation



Frazer-Holland, the young parents college she attends, and its students believe young single mothers are judged as “undesirable” tenants, despite their rent payments being guaranteed each week through funding grants.

Thankfully for Frazer-Holland, her painstaking search for a home is over.

A private landlord reached out to her in September, and the pair have been living in their own rental in Phillipstown, Christchurch, since.

It is the first home Frazer-Holland has lived in since leaving her parents’ place at 18.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Nadia Frazer-Holland, 21, and her son Malcolm, 2, love their new front garden.

She’d lost count of the number of rentals she’d applied for.

The mum and son have gone from a motel room with a bed in the middle, kitchen and toilet attached, to having their own bedrooms with their own space and a separate living area.

The motel car park has been replaced by a flourishing garden with flowers and veggie planting.

“It means so much,” Frazer-Holland said.

“We’re so much happier. I can grow vegetables and do the gardening, and Malcolm has a play space and can run around and explore... he loves it here.”

The young mother is hosting a birthday party for her son this weekend – something she would never have been able to do at a motel.

“Everyone is worthy of a house. I wouldn’t wish homelessness on anyone.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Stuff first reported on Nadia Frazer-Holland and her son Malcolm’s home-searching plight in July.

Frazer-Holland was one of seven students at Karanga Mai Young Parents College in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, who lived in motels with their children when Stuff first reported on their struggles in July.

There were 20 solo mothers all under 21 studying there at the time.

The school provides education and childcare, and general support – including help with rental applications – to solo mums.

Now the school has 14 students – two of whom are still living in emergency accommodation.

The social housing shortage, as well as discrimination and racism from private landlords, were at the heart of the problem, the women and the school said.

CHRIS SKELTON Nadia Frazer-Holland, 21, and her young son Malcolm, 1, have been applying constantly for rental homes for the past three years, to no avail. (First published July 8, 2022)

Several landlords approached the college with offers to help after Stuff’s July article.

One couple offered to buy potential rentals to exclusively house the young mothers in.

There were 3486 children living in motels nationwide, according to most recent Ministry of Social Development (MSD) statistics from the end of September – 237 fewer than the previous month.

Of those, 309 were in Canterbury – up 27 on the previous month.

Canterbury is one of only two regions that had a rise in these numbers during that period, but is still less than Waikato (750), Auckland (684), Bay of Plenty (516), Wellington (450) and East Coast (330).

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Moana Carroll, 19, and her son Tāonga, 1, have been moving from motel to motel and haven't been able to find a rental in over two years, despite going to multiple viewings a week.

According to the ministry, emergency housing is short-term accommodation (usually in motels) for people with an urgent need.

But for some, temporary housing can become prolonged and in the worst cases, indefinite.

In July, Stuff also reported that Moana Carroll, 19, and her 2-year-old son Tāonga had not found a home in over two years despite applying and viewing rentals weekly.

She had successfully applied for two rentals since July, but in both cases the landlords pulled out at the last minute.

With a shortage of rentals and lots of competition, landlords were in a “powerful position to choose only who they deem ‘desirable’ tenants”, Karanga Mai counsellor Nicola McKinlay-Clark said.

“Every day I see it. It 100% comes from a place of judgement... it’s not as if our students aren’t trying.”

In McKinlay-Clark’s two years as a counsellor and support worker at the school before July, not once had a student been successful in securing social housing, even though she attended viewings with the students, helped them with application forms, and made guarantees to landlords.

“It’s so very disheartening.”