Dunedin police ask for witnesses after serious assault

One person was seriously injured in a street brawl in Dunedin at the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which involved people fighting near the Dunedin Social Club in the Octagon about 3.30am on Saturday.

A spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“CCTV footage shows several witnesses who may have taken video footage of the incident with their cellphones,” she said.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information or footage of the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact police by calling 105 or using ‘Update My Report’ online, and referencing file number 221029/2714.

