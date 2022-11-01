One dead in crash between car and bus in Waikato

One person has been killed in the crash south of Hamilton on State Highway 39 near Te Rore Bridge Rd.

A person has died in a crash between a car and bus south of Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to a crash on State Highway 39 in Waipā just after 7.30am on Tuesday, and confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

The bus driver is reported to have received moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called at around 7.35am to the crash and had three trucks on the scene.

Tom Lee/Stuff A rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal car crash on State Highway 39.

A St John’s spokesperson said two ambulances responded to the scene.

Waka Kotahi said SH39 is closed between Oakshott Rd and Bell Rd. The detour is for northbound traffic to turn right to Bell Rd, left to Meadway Rd and then return to SH39. Southbound traffic motorists turn let to Oakshott Rd right to Anderson Rd, left ot Bell Rd and return to SH39.