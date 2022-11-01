Teen in coma after nine-person car crash that killed his girlfriend

Elijah Watene, 19, was badly injured in a crash in Napier on Saturday night.

Elijah Watene, 19, is a kind, loving, responsible son.

He’s a working man, keen musician, capable sportsman and, until a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, his future was looking as bright as it could be.

Elijah, however, was one of nine people in a car involved in a high speed crash in Napier and is now in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Several were injured when the car, which witnesses said was travelling at high speed, crashed on Shakespeare Rd at 11.50pm on Saturday. A woman in her 20s died at the scene.

Family members are at Elijah’s bedside around the clock.

Shaun Watene got the call at about 1am on Sunday morning saying his boy was in Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

He and other family rushed to the hospital and later travelled to Wellington when Elijah was transferred there later on Sunday.

SUPPLIED Elijah Watene is in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital.

Doctors were planning to reduce sedation later on Tuesday to slowly wake him up.

“Then hopefully they should be able to see what sort of damage has been done to his brain and everything else. He’s pretty banged up,” Shaun Watene said.

Elijah’s partner was the woman who died in the crash. They had been together for nearly four years and had been “high school sweethearts” at Central Hawke’s Bay College, Watene said.

The couple had been at a party earlier in the night, he said.

“They’re a responsible couple – always have been – and they always made sure they had a sober driver. But this time, for whatever reason, they got in the first car they saw leaving the party.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The scene of the crash on Shakespeare Rd. Napier. All that remains are the yellow spray painted lines.

“If he’d called me I’d have been there in a heartbeat to pick them up.”

Watene said he would remain in Wellington until his funds ran dry and said he had received support from his employer.

“I’m with him for the long haul. I’m not worried about money. I’m just worried about my boy.

“He’s a good kid. He’s into his music, into rapping. A good rugby player. He’s outgoing. Didn’t like confrontation and had a lot of mates who have all sent their love.”

SUPPLIED Police at the scene of the fatal crash, Shakespeare Rd, Napier.

Watene said he’d been reading Elijah the messages of support and wanted people to know how he was doing.

“And I want all the young ones out there to know what happened and that you can make all the right decisions when it comes to having a sober driver set-up, but it might be another person in another car that does it.”

A Hawke’s Bay Hospital spokesperson said a teenage female remained in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition. A female and male, both aged in their 20s, had been discharged since Monday’s update.

A female in her 20s had also been transferred to Christchurch Hospital from Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday and remained in a critical condition.

Two other patients had been discharged. One occupant of the car was uninjured.

On Monday a witness, who did not want to be named, told Stuff he had just finished working in the city and was driving along Hastings St when he saw the speeding car.

“It was wobbling all over the place, then accelerated real fast up Shakespeare Rd,” he said.

The car hit a parked car and is believed to have rolled before coming to a stop.

The police’s serious crash unit is investigating.

Police appealed for any witnesses of a dark blue Honda CRV “driving erratically in the Napier CBD prior to the crash around 11.50pm on Saturday, or who has dashcam, or other footage of the vehicle”.

They were particularly interested in any information about a vehicle driving at speed between Hitchins Avenue, Onekawa, and the town centre of Napier at around 11.45pm.

Anyone with information should contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221030/4150.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.