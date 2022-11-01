Abel Tasman Coast Track fully open after repairs to rain-hit sections

Part of the Mārahau to Anchorage section of the Abel Tasman Coast Track, before and after repairs to the rain-damaged section. The track is fully open again after repairs were completed to several sections damaged by heavy rain in August.

All but one section of the Abel Tasman Coast Track has re-opened, after dry weather aided repairs to several parts of the Great Walk damaged by heavy rain in August.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said the section that remained closed – a high tide stretch – had an alternative low tide option, with another route due to open there by the middle of this month.

DOC said last month’s dry spell had enabled rapid progress in the repairs to the Tonga Quarry to Onetahuti Beach section, which opened last week, and the Mārahau to Anchorage section which opened the week before.

While the high tide section from Anchorage to Torrent Bay was still shut, visitors could cross the bay there within two hours either side of the low tide.

READ MORE:

* Great Walks washed out by heavy rain

* An unforgettable, accessible adventure in the Abel Tasman

* Marine life on show along coast of Abel Tasman National Park



SUPPLIED/DOC New track between Tonga Quarry and Onetahuti beach on the Abel Tasman Coast Track.

DOC workers and contractors were also establishing a new route on the Anchorage side of the high tide track, which was expected to open in about two weeks.

The poled route, fording the Torrent River, would allow people to cross four hours either side of low tide, and would open access to Cleopatra's Pool, DOC said.

The company Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles and Kaiteriteri Kayaks helped fix the Tonga Quarry to Onetahuti Beach section, transporting diggers and other equipment on its two barges.

Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles/Nelson Mail Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles helped transport diggers and other gear to parts of the Abel Tasman Coast Track, to help with repairs to sections of the Great Walk damaged by heavy rain in August. All but a high tide section remains open – but a low tide option is available, with an alternative track due to be opened soon.

Sales and marketing manager David Noakes, said workers from the company – owner Keith Knapp, Knapp’s son Greg, grandson Jackson and colleague Dan Baigent – cut in a new 600m-700m stretch of track after the old route was washed away.

“We have had to go a little bit away from the coastline.

“Far enough in, so that the next weather event hopefully doesn't affect the track too negatively.”

That added to a brand new 200m section of track put in several weeks ago between Coquille Bay and Anchorage, behind Gilbert Point.

Having the track fully open again was “great news”, he said.

“We are looking forward to having somebody come and tell us that they’re the first person to walk the new track,” Noakes said.

supplied/Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles and Kaiteriteri Kayaks owner Keith Knapp, centre, with son Greg, left, and grandson Jackson, helped repair the rain-damaged section of the Abel Tasman Coast Track from Tonga Quarry to Onetahuti Beach.

Nelson Regional Development Agency’s visitor destination manager, Tracee Neilson said the Abel Tasman National Park was “the number one reason” many people visited the region.

“They’ll come and they’ll stay a night or two in Nelson, eat out, go to the Nelson Market then head over to the Abel Tasman.

“The impact potentially if it [closures] had of carried on, was not just going to be [on] the Abel Tasman operators, it’s hotels, restaurants, hospitality, retail in the Nelson region as well.

“It’s a really key pillar to our destination, so we’re just thrilled it’s got up to speed and the weather’s played ball and there’s been some future-proofing done too.”

Visitors were “really starting to arrive” from November 1, with sector operators busy with international bookings, she said.

Whether there would be enough staff to meet demand in the tourism sector was a nationwide concern, Neilson said.

“River Kitchen [cafe in Nelson], they’re looking pretty good for summer.

“It’s a bit suck and see really,” she said.