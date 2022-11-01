Man who sparked manhunt after stealing police car, guns to be released from prison

Hori Gemmell was sentenced to three years’ and one month’ jail in the Invercargill District Court in March 2020. (File photo)

A Gore man who stole a police car and two police pistols, resulting in a manhunt involving 50 police officers, will be released from prison before Christmas after serving his full sentence.

Hori Irimana Tenaku Winiata Kemp Gemmell, 27, appeared before of the parole board last month for parole consideration or setting release conditions.

Gemmell is in Auckland Prison, where he has a high prison security classification.

He is serving a sentence of three years four months’ imprisonment after he stole a police car and a police-issue pistol in Gore in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Prisoner who remains a high risk of general and violent offending could be free at Christmas

* Man who stole police guns and a squad car in Gore has sentence appeal dismissed

* Handcuff acrobatics and breath-test breakaways behind brazen police car thefts



The incident sparked a two-day manhunt for Gemmell involving 50 police officers, but his escapade ended after he was found under a pile of clothes in a wardrobe at a rural Te Tipua house.

Gemmell told police he stole their squad car because his own vehicle had a faulty starter motor.

He was convicted on charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a pistol, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, and assault. The assault related to a conviction for violence in prison.

The parole board declined to grant parole, but the decision says Gemmell was ‘’realistic’’ about his chances of it being granted. He did not have an approved release proposal, and he knew he would be released at his statutory release date.

John Hawkins Hori Gemmel sparked a two-day police manhunt in 2019 after he stole a police car with two pistols in it. (File photo)

Gemmell has a statutory release date of December 15, 2022.

He will be subject to release conditions for six months after that date, including that he is not to enter locations known to be gang pads, is not to communicate or associate, directly or indirectly, with any person known to associate with the Mongrel Mob and Hell's Angels MC, not to possess, use, or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances, and to attend an alcohol and drug assessment.

He had declined a transfer to Invercargill Prison to do a one-to-one violence prevention programme, and his behaviour was described as being ‘’up-and-down’’ in prison. There had been several misconducts, the report says.

Gemmell accepted that his behaviour was ‘’good and bad’’ and part of that was because he was nervous about being released, the decision says.

Gemmell told the board that he has begun working with a psychologist, and that would continue when he was released into the community.

The community he would be released into has been withheld.

The board suggested a multidisciplinary reintegration meeting be held before he is released because there were several matters which he would require assistance with when he was released.

In July 2020 an Independent Police Conduct Authority report found that a police officer was somewhat responsible for the theft of the police car in Gore, but did not breach any policies.

New Zealand police have since introduced a national instruction that officers are not to leave keys or firearms in vehicles, while Southern District Police has improved the management of its keys, the report says.