Hutt church frustrated at council delays over housing consents

Lower Hutt church leader Wayne Kirkland is frustrated by the inability of the Hutt City Council to deal with his resource consent application for community housing in Taita.

Lower Hutt church leader Wayne Kirkland is getting used to “radio silence” from the Hutt City Council as he tries to build much-needed community housing.

In a housing crisis, one might think that building eight community houses on surplus church land in Taita would be relatively straightforward. The housing would be rented to people who cannot afford to buy a new house or are struggling with high rents.

But Kirkland, who is the project manager for the Anglican diocese and has been waiting 11 months for consents, is growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of action from council planners. “We have just got nothing but radio silence,” he said.

The long wait comes despite Kirkland hiring a firm staffed with former council employees to submit the application, hoping their knowledge would be help expedite the process by avoiding fish hooks in the consenting process.

Other developers have also complained that the Hutt council’s consenting process is “broken” and it was taking far too long to hear back about applications.

But the council’s acting director for the environment and sustainability, Alison Geddes, denied there had been a lack of contact.

“Council has been in regular contact with the applicant in respect of this consent, and we are waiting on outstanding engineering matters to be clarified before progressing,” she said in a statement.

In April, the council asked for further information relating to engineering matters relating to access, water supply, storm water and wastewater, she said.

Planners are still waiting for a response, she said. “There are no other major outstanding issues for the application and council will be able to grant the resource consent soon after the engineering matters have been addressed.”

Kirkland strenuously rejects any suggestion there had been delays at his end.

The ongoing delays are adding to the cost and stopping people who urgently need better housing from being homed, he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wayne Kirkland is “brassed” off with the Hutt Council and is considering getting the mayor involved to sort out his resource consent application.

“What really brasses us off is we are trying to build housing for the many, many people in the Valley who do not have good quality secure housing,” he said.

In order to make progress, Kirkland is doing as much preparatory work as possible, but he is aware that comes with some risks.

If the council changes the design at the consent stage, some work may need to be redone, adding extra cost.

In October, Stuff reported on the cases of developer Kevin Melville and Kim Baker, who were similarly fed-up with their dealings with Hutt City council planners.

Baker had been waiting for nearly a year for consent for three major projects. He was trying to build a residential property in Korokoro and had asked for a meeting to sort out the delays.

A council staffer responded that they were “unwilling to waste time attending a meeting about this”. “The responsibility is on the applicant to satisfy the council's requirements, regardless of the costs,” the response said.

After the article was published, there was a complete change in attitude from planners, Baker said, and his house is now back on track. “Their attitude changed completely, it was just unbelievable.”

At that time, the council was trying to employ three extra planners and acknowledged that delays were ongoing.

Geddes said the council is making good progress improving consent time frames and improving service.