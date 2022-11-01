A month's worth of rain forecast to fall in 36 hours in Westland

An orange weather warning has been issued for the South Island’s West Coast as a month’s worth of rain is forecast to fall in just 36 hours.

Up to 550mm of rain is expected to fall on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay in South Westland between 1am Wednesday and 9am Thursday.

West Coast Emergency Management, local councils and other agencies are actively monitoring the latest MetService warning for the region.

A front preceded by strong and moist northerly winds is expected to move onto the South Island from the west on Wednesday, then move slowly northeastwards during Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain for parts of Canterbury, West Coast, as council prepares for potential flooding

* Holiday weather: Here's who's getting a hot 30C summer day, and who's getting rain

* Unsettled weather for first weekend at alert level 2



The front is forecast to deliver heavy rain to the west of the South Island, and the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers.

West Coast Emergency Management Civil Defence group manager Claire Brown said several agencies had already been discussing preparedness plans, and a wider group meeting would be held on Tuesday afternoon.

“The purpose is to keep everyone informed about the forecast weather system. This will enable them to get in place response staff and resources as required,” she said.

“With the rainfall amounts forecast we could see some impact across the southern parts of the region i particular. It’s important that people know what may happen as the event unfolds and take the necessary precautions.”

Stuff Severe weather warnings have been issued by MetService.

The orange warning was in place for Westland from 1am Wednesday to 9am Thursday. Between 400 and 550mm or possibly more was expected to accumulate on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay, and 200 to 350mm about the ranges south of Bruce Bay, and 120 to 220mm about the ranges north of Otira.

Between 80 and 150mm was expected on the coast, with peak rates of 20 to 35mm per hour or possibly more expected about the ranges from Wednesday morning to Wednesday night, especially between Ross and Bruce Bay, and another period possible during Thursday morning.

Buller was also under an orange warning from 6am to 10pm Wednesday.

MetService expected between 80 and 120mm of rain to fall about the ranges south of Karamea, and 120 to 180mm about the Paparoa Range.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Roads could be closed to flooding, MetService warns.

“The amount of rain forecast for central parts of Westland is significant,” MetService said.

“Dangerous river conditions and flooding are possible,with the potential for slips and floodwaters to make some roads impassable.”

The orange warning could be upgraded to red closer to the time, MetService warned. It advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Severe gale north to northwesterlies were also forecast about the Canterbury high country, Fiordland, and western parts of Otago and Southland.