Community groups still meeting the needs of those in Covid-19 isolation

Volunteer food banks in south Auckland are struggling to meet demand as the number of people isolating at home due to Covid-19 grows.

Life may have returned to normal for many after Covid-19, but the demand for food for those in isolation and facing hardship due to the pandemic continues to be “overwhelming”.

According to the Ministry of Social Development, demand – through its dedicated 0800 Covid-19 line, online self-referral forms and referrals from other parties – continues to grow.

The most common thing people asked for support with was food, followed by other emergency payments, and then support with housing and accommodation costs.

Taikura Trust engagement manager Peter Hoskin said most of the requests they’d received were for food.

READ MORE:

* Covid support packs readied as 470 new cases announced in Taranaki

* Covid-19: Rūnanga preparing to support southern whānau

* Timaru foodbanks plan for Omicron



The trust looks after the needs of people living with disabilities in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“From a psychosocial perspective, access to kai is the biggest thing, around 70% of requests coming in are to put food on the table, and that’s been overwhelming the whole way through Covid,” Hoskin said.

“We still have extremely vulnerable people out there, regardless of Covid, who are still living a Level 4 life because they need to, or they have an overwhelming fear of getting the virus.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Food has been the most common theme for people needing support during isolation.

At the height of the pandemic, groups like the Taikura Trust and Seed 2 Harvest were delivering as many as 100 food and health packs a day to those isolating from the virus.

Back then, demand soared as public health measures meant whole households needed to isolate for five days.

Now, with isolation limited only to a person infected, demand for support has noticeably decreased, but the number of people seeking support due to the impact of the pandemic is still high.

Seed 2 Harvest manager Litara Faresa said in one of their November weekly deliveries, they delivered five packs to people in isolation and 40 to those in hardship.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Litara Faresa and her husband Aleni help run Seed 2 Harvest, a community group that delivers food to people in need and those in Covid-19 isolation.

The Te Atatū South-based church group looks after people in north, west and central Auckland.

Their isolation packs include food like canned items, meat, fresh bread and milk, as well as health packs that included masks, sanitisers, toilet paper and sanitary items.

Faresa said they had people who were struggling with the effects of Covid getting in touch with them too.

“A lot of that is those trying to get back to normal. What we’ve found is that need has gone up, and isolation has come down a bit.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Ministry of Social Development’s dedicated 0800 Covid number received an average of 737 calls a week in October.

Hoskin said they were averaging 20-30 packs a week through their outreach.

“Iso packs are lesser, but the themes have been consistent: food, followed by petrol, debt arrears, rent payments,” Hoskin said.

“The overwhelming ones are food, debt arrears, clothes.”

Ministry of Social Development spokesperson Graham Allpress said its 0800 lines continued to receive calls from people requiring support.

From April 1 to November 1, the Covid line received 71,815 calls. Prior to September, they received an average of around 10,000 calls a month.

Supplied Taikura Trust looks after the needs of people with disabilities in isolation.

“These numbers are now declining. There was an average of 737 calls a week in October,” Allpress said.

“The most common thing people ask for support with is food, followed by other emergency payments, and then support with housing/accommodation costs.”

MSD received 35,692 online self-referral forms between April and November 8, and 4005 between September and November, although it was possible that individuals submitted a form more than once.

They were also 68,046 referrals from other parties in this same period, from other parties like public health units.

Alongside isolating support, funding was extended to 316 community food providers to help them deal with increased demand for those in isolation.

“This approach helped us identify potential barriers people may face when isolating. The key priority was for support to reach as many people as possible, particularly those who may not typically engage with mainstream channels.”

With the Covid response now a bit calmer than it was before, community and charity groups were now ramping up for the Christmas demand.

The impact of the pandemic on vulnerable people and communities would not go away so easily, Faresa said.

“People will still need support, but we also have to remember that these issues, high cost of living, unemployment, inequalities, they’ve existed even before Covid, and it’s just been exacerbated.”