Ben Bell confirmed as New Zealand's youngest ever mayor as recount bid declined by judge

Ben Bell has become the youngest mayor in New Zealand after it was announced he will lead the Gore District Council.

Ben Bell has officially become New Zealand’s youngest mayor after his rival Tracy Hicks’ application for a recount of the mayoral votes was rejected by the court.

Bell, 23, said he was ‘’really pleased’’ the ‘’frustrating delay’’ was over, and he could now get on with the job of being mayor.

“I’m a month behind now, although I have been preparing in the background, so I can hit the ground running,’’ he said.

“It’s been frustrating, but that’s the process,’’ he said.

His first duties as mayor would be at a sod-turning ceremony at the Kaiwera Windfarm project on Thursday, and at the Gore District Community Awards on Friday night.

“Other than that it’ll be a lot of stuff I campaigned on – getting back to basics, and a number of other things that councillors have raised with me that will be fleshed out over time.’’

Hicks, who was seeking his seventh term as Gore district mayor, lost by eight votes.

Hicks was unaware of the decision when contacted, and was unaware the Gore District Council had put out a press release saying the judge had declined the recount.

“If that’s correct then that’s disappointing. I need to make some calls I guess,’’ Hicks said.

He said it had been an incredibly long wait for the decision to come through, and he was unsure whether he was able to appeal the judge’s decision, or whether he would.

“I don’t know, I’ll consider my options,’’ he said.

Judge KD Kelly’s decision says he ‘’is not satisfied that the grounds raised by Mr Hicks form the basis of a reasonable belief that the declaration is incorrect and that on a recount Mr Hicks might be elected.

“I agree with Bell that at best, Mr Hicks’ belief as to the impact of the informal, special and blank votes amount to supposition,’’ the decision says.

“Even if the informal vote and four excluded special votes were in Mr Hicks’ favour, there would still need to be four other votes in his favour to secure majority’’.

The judge’s decision means the council’s statutory meeting to swear in the mayor and councillors for the new triennium will be held next week.

Councilchief executive Stephen Parry has to give at least seven days notice of the meeting.

On October 17, Hicks announced he was applying for a recount, saying he ‘’owed it to his supporters and himself’’, and he wanted to have reassurance given the tight result that it was accurate.

On October 21, Judge Kelly issued a minute saying Hicks had to file submissions by October 26, including in relation to application for manual recount, and all other parties to file submissions by October 28.

Judge Kelly said subject to decision, a placeholder was made for any recount to occur on November 5 or November 7 in Christchurch.