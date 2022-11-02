New Southland District mayor 'emotional' at first meeting

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott appointed councillor Christine Menzies as the deputy mayor at the council’s inaugural meeting at Colac Bay’s Takutai o Te Titi Marae on Wednesday.

New Southland District mayor Rob Scott chucked everything into his election campaign and the enormity of what he achieved appeared to sink at the inaugural council meeting on Wednesday.

Scott, wearing the mayoral chains for the first time, openly admitted to being emotional at the meeting in which he and his “A team” of 12 councillors were sworn in for the next three-year term.

The inaugural meeting was held at Colac Bay’s Takutai o Te Titi Marae, with Scott saying the emotion came from the mana of the mayoral job, the location of the first meeting, and seeing the people in the public gallery who were there in support.

“It means a lot ... it’s an honour and a privilege to have the support of the community, to carry the chains for the next three years, or longer,” he said.

It had been a long and hard campaign and he was “completely knackered” at the end, “but it was obviously worth it”.

Scott will lead a team of 12 councillors, saying they were a good mix of young and wise, and his choice of deputy mayor, Christine Menzies, was voted in unanimously.

He believed Menzies would complement him well. She was in the job for the right reasons, had a good approach to governance and would both support and challenge him, he said.

“She ticks all the boxes.”

The six new councillors are Sarah Greaney, a 55-year-old Te Anau business owner, Tom O'Brien, 48, business owner from Garston, Matt Wilson, 35, music producer from Lumsden (understood to be youngest ever Southland District councillor according to Scott), Jaspreet Boparai, 43, contract milker from Tuatapere, Derek Chamberlain, 54, sheep and beef farmer from Eastern Bush, and Jon Spraggon, 71, a wharf supervisor on Stewart Island.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Southland District Council’s six new councillors were sworn in at Colac Bay’s Takutai o Te Titi Marae on Wednesday. From left, Jaspreet Boparai, Sarah Greaney, Jon Spraggon, Tom O'Brien, Derek Chamberlain and Matt Wilson

The remaining councillors, all re-elected, are Don Byars, Darren Frazer, Margie Ruddenklau, Paul Duffy and Julie Keast.

Deputy mayor Menzies lives in Winton and has been a councillor representing the Oreti ward for the past three years.

She said she was honoured to be offered the deputy position.

Her other job is for Barnardos where she is employed 20-hours a week as a facilitator for families with high needs in Southland and Central Otago. And she has previous management experience in the health, welfare and education sectors.

Looking ahead to the next three years, Menzies said the district council needed to understand and respond to Central Government reforms that affected Southland, while being aware of how cost of living and inflation increases were affecting ratepayers.

Also the chairwoman of the Central Southland Hospital Charitable Trust, Menzies said the council would look to the health system to be responsive to people living in Southland and she wanted the council to continue discussions with other Southland councils on where they could work together.