Intense rain and wind expected to batter West Coast, high tide 'critical'

Massive rain amounts are forecast to fall across parts of Westland and the Southern Alps in the next two days. Some areas might get more than 500mm of rainfall in this time.

Rivers on the West Coast are rising as significant hourly rainfall hit the region, particularly in the ranges of Westland.

Some roads have closed to surface flooding as the region is hit with a predicted half a metre of rain in little more than 24 hours.

Intense rain and winds are predicted to batter the West Coast in what MetService forecasters say is a “major weather system” that will hit the region throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The Grey District Council said surface flooding on State Highway 6 between McLeans Pit Rd and Runanga was likely to close the highway at 5pm, while the Westland District Council reported the Kaniere to Kokatahi/Kowhitirangi and the Arahura Valley roads were closed to flooding.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain for parts of Canterbury, West Coast, as council prepares for potential flooding

* Holiday weather: Here's who's getting a hot 30C summer day, and who's getting rain

* Unsettled weather for first weekend at alert level 2



South Westland Area School in Harihari, north of Franz Josef, shut its doors on Wednesday as a precaution.

Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to take extra care and be prepared for unexpected hazards on State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Haast from surface flooding.

West Coast Emergency Management Civil Defence group manager Claire Brown said the Hokitika River was still rising and the high tide at 6.45pm would be a critical time.

Joanne Naish/Stuff An orange weather warning has brought heavy rain to Greymouth.

West Coast Regional Council staff were monitoring rivers throughout the West Coast, particularly the Waiho River at Franz Josef. A contractor was putting in some rock to protect one area of the riverbank in the short-term. It was a temporary fix while long-term solutions for the Waiho continue to be investigated.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Westland was activated as a precautionary approach, she said.

MetService had updated the forecast with an increase in rainfall predicted for Buller in coastal areas and the Paparoa Ranges.

She said the heavy rain could affect driving conditions with surface flooding or slips.

“We have seen a change occur in the forecast from MetService. While we do not anticipate that this will cause major issues people need to be aware so they can be prepared.”

West Coast Regional Council Previous flood level monitoring at Franz Josef by West Coast Regional Council staff. (file photo)

In the eight hours to 9am, Aoraki Mount Cook had 52mm of rain, Franz Josef had about 50mm, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

Other parts of the South Island have experienced balmy weather, with the temperatures in Christchurch reaching more than 27C Wednesday.

But in Westland, residents were invited to pick up sandbags from four spots around Hokitika in preparation for the expected rain.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Up to 450mm of rain was expected to fall on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay in South Westland in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, with up to 30mm to fall hourly.

An orange weather warning remained in place for the West Coast, with forecasters saying it could still be upgraded to a red warning.

From Wednesday evening to early Thursday, up to 200mm of rain was expected in Tasman west of Motueka, while Buller was forecast to see up to 150mm-250 mm of rainfall.

Stuff An orange weather warning is in place for the West Coast.

Parts of the Canterbury high country were placed under an orange rain warning, and may also see wind gusts of up to 140kph.

Rain and wind warnings are also in place across the lower North Island as the front bringing wet weather to the South Island travels up the country.

Despite the expected rain, several businesses in Westland said they had not planned for the incoming weather.

The district council asked drivers to avoid some low-lying streets during the heavy rain to reduce potential waves from expected surface flooding.